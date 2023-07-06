Samsung Finally Reveals the Launch Date of Its 2023 Foldable Phones

Putting the speculations to rest, Samsung has finally given us a launch date for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. And for those who have been waiting for too long, this will happen this month. Check out the details right below.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2023 Event Announced

Samsung has revealed that the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will launch on July 26 in Seoul, Korea, a first for a Galaxy Unpacked. This will take place at 8:00 p.m. KST (4:30 pm IST) and will be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom. This comes after the company inadvertently revealed the launch date, which by the way, was July 26.

The teaser comes with the tagline “Join the Flip Side,” which puts emphasis on the new Z Flip. While both types of foldable phones are expected, the focus could be due to the bigger outer display expected on the Z Flip 5.

Other than this, nothing official is out. But, we do have a fair share of details with us. Previously leaked renders of both the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 reveal nothing major but a few changes. The prominent change is for the flip phone, which is expected with a big 3.5-inch secondary display, much like the recent Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

Both the 2023 Galaxy foldables are also expected to come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. As for the specs, there’s a possibility of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and enhanced integration of the S Pen (for the Z Fold 5), along with battery and camera improvements. Not much is known price-wise but it is likely that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will retain the price of its successor and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 might not be super expensive.

We shall get proper details on the upcoming Samsung foldable phones at the time of the launch. We can also expect the new Galaxy Watch 6 Series and TWS. so, it would be best to stay tuned for the updates.