Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic Renders Leaked; Check It Out Here!

Alongside its upcoming foldable devices namely Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The unveiling is said to happen at the Galaxy Unpacked event, which is allegedly scheduled for next month. But ahead of the event, we have received our first look at the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. Check out the details for these upcoming Samsung watches right here!

Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic Images Surface Online

German tech publication WinFuture has shared high-res press renders for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic. And there’s one feature that’s supposedly making a comeback with this lineup.

So, let’s start with the Galaxy Watch 6. As per the leaked images, the first thing you will notice is an overall smaller footprint, with slimmer bezels and pin buckle straps. The 40mm and 44mm variants have been showcased with the former in a creme color option and the latter in sky blue.

The renders clearly indicate that the back glass will be crafted out of Saffire crystal, with GPS support on both the 40mm and 44mm watch variants. The 44mm will also have a model with LTE support. They will also have water resistance support of up to 5ATM. We can expect Saffire glass protection for the display as well. Apart from this, there are the usual buttons placed on the right side of the chassis. Source: WinFuture Source: WinFuture

Speaking of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the leaked renders reveal the smartwatch in black and gray color variants. There will be a 43mm and a 47mm variant, with the functional rotating crown (alleged) making a return along with slimmer symmetrical bezels. The Classic model is also expected to sport Sapphire glass protection on both the front and back, along with LTE and GPS support. It will be water resistant up to 5ATM. Expect a stitched later strap design for the Watch 6 Classic (pictured above).

Apart from what we were able to decipher from these latest renders, the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup will bring a plethora of health and fitness-related features and noticeable battery improvements. Both the regular and classic variants will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos W930 chipset (we are not ruling out the prospect of the latest Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset at the moment). The smartwatches are also expected to run WearOS 4 out of the box.

So far, this is all we know about Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. But, with the launch inching closer, we can expect to gain concrete information on the Galaxy Watch 6 lineup soon. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured image: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5