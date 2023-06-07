Samsung May Have Revealed Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Launch Date

If you were waiting for the arrival of the next-gen Galaxy Z foldables, we might have some information. Samsung has revealed the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 but has unfortunately removed traces of the information shared. Here are the details to know.

This Is When the next Galaxy Z Foldables May Launch

Samsung has announced that it will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on July 27 to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5. However, the announcement post has now been taken down due to unknown reasons. Maybe, it was an inadvertent act or the company could be planning the announcement for another time.

Sam Mobile says that the event will be held in South Korea, Samsung’s home country, which is unusual. To recall, a previous report hinted at a July 26 launch in Seoul, so, maybe, the now-taken down information is true. Since we are awaiting proper official information on this, it would be best to wait.

As for what to expect, the upcoming Galaxy foldable phones are expected to come with a new hinge, which will be more durable and the display crease less visible. A recent leak has hinted at the Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5 being IP68 rated, which will offer better water and dust resistance. The current Samsung foldable phones lack dust resistance, so, this can be a great inclusion. Z Fold/Flip 5 IP58 pic.twitter.com/YvBSrQNOJM — No name (@chunvn8888) June 6, 2023

We can also expect a bigger outer display for the Z Flip 5 helping it compete with the recent Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. There could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, along with various camera and battery improvements. The phones are also likely to retain the same design but could include some minor changes here and there.

Other than this, nothing much is known about the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung could also launch the Galaxy Tab S9 series and the Galaxy Watch 6 Series alongside. We can expect to see the official flow of information given that the launch is around the corner. We will keep you posted on further details, so, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4