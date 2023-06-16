This Could Be Our First Look At The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5!

We are sure you are eagerly waiting for the next-gen Samsung foldable devices just like everyone else. Recently, Samsung revealed the official launch date of the devices before removing traces of it completely. Now, in the latest turn of events, we might just have our first official look at the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5. Check out further details here.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Design Leaked

MySmartPrice has given us a look at the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5, thanks to an anonymous tipster. The shared image reveals the Z Fold 5 device in a blue color option, with a triple camera setup and a square foldable display with symmetrical bezels and an under-display camera. One thing to note is that if you look closely, the folded version of the device shows off an almost gapless hinge mechanism. The image also shows the Samsung S Pen which is expected to be sold separately as an accessory to the device. Samsung did the same with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The inner display has the handwritten phrase “Unfold your world,” with a model holding the S Pen. This can indicate the wider integration and support for S Pen with native as well as third-party apps, specifically curated for the foldable landscape. Also, do note that apart from the blue color option revealed via the render, you can expect Samsung to introduce other color options as well.

Besides this, we can see the usual USB-C port placed at the bottom end on one of the halves of the device with the primary microphone. The other half houses one of the dual speakers at the bottom. The top section houses a dual microphone array for noise cancellation.

Source: MySmartPrice

All in all, there is not much that differentiates the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 from last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, apart from the noticeable hinge design. At least, that is the case from the outside. However, if we go by the rumors, things look promising from the inside.

As for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, it is revealed that the phone will have a massive cover display, much like that on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Besides this, there will be a dual-camera setup with an LED flash, We can also expect some improvements for the hinge, much like with the Z Fold 5. Have a look at the image for a better idea.

Source: MySmartPrice

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are expected to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with more RAM and storage. They are also expected to come with noticeable camera and battery improvements (both from the hardware and software end). There can also be an official IP rating (likely IP68), something the last year’s model missed out on.

As of now, the flow of information is limited. However, with the official launch just around the corner, we can expect some concrete details to surface very soon. We will keep you posted on further details, so, stay tuned. In the meanwhile, do let us know in the comments below if you will be interested in Samsung’s upcoming foldable devices when they arrive.

Feature Image: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4