Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Unveiled for $1,099: Here’s What’s New

After a barrage of leaks and rumors about Samsung’s upcoming devices, the Korean giant has launched its latest foldable devices in Galaxy Unpacked, alongside the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch 7 series. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 succeeds the Flip 5 and here’s everything you need to know about what it brings to the table.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Build and Design

It would be hard to make out the differences between the last generation of Flip and the Z Flip 6 when it comes to build and design. The dimensions are identical, i.e., 165.1 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm when unfolded and 85.1 x 71.9 x 14.9 mm when unfolded. The only difference is in the thickness when unfolded. The Flip 6 is 0.2 mm slimmer but the weight remains the same, i.e., 187 grams.

The chassis is made of aluminum, while the backs are made of glass. The inner display is plastic and has no protection, but the cover screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung claims the hinge is more durable this time around. Another aesthetic change is the rings around the camera lenses at the back which match the device’s color, giving it a nice touch.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Performance

The Flip 6 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 which promises over 50% performance improvement over 8 Gen 2 (comparison). Qualcomm also claims significant improvements in the battery life due to the change in core setup and architecture. For those unaware, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 features a 1+3+2+2 setup with:

1 x Cortex-x4 @ 3.3GHz

3 x Cortex-A720 @ 3.2GHz

2 x Cortex-A720 @ 3GHz

2 x Cortex-A520 @ 2.3GHz

Qualcomm also claims around 40% improvement in GPU. The 8 Gen 3 is no stranger and has already been used in many flagship devices. Overall, the Z Flip 6 with the 8 Gen 3 should fly in day-to-day and heavy tasks.

Display and Battery

There’s virtually no change in the main display; It’s the same 6.7-inch 1080 x 2640 pixels AMOLED 2X panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness. What has changed is the secondary cover display, which now uses IPS instead of AMOLED, a downgrade in our books. It’s still a 3.4-inch display with 720 x 748 pixels resolution.

Samsung has on paper tried solving one of the major issues with the Z Flip series, i.e., the subpar battery life. The Z Flip 6 now features a 4,000 mAh battery, and it now charges faster at 45W. The company claims you can get around two hours of extra juice out of it on LTE.

Cameras and Connectivity

The cameras are another area where the Z Flip 6 has received an upgrade. The primary sensor has been swapped with a 50 MP f/1.8 unit for sharper images and in-sensor zoom. The secondary is a 12 MP f/2.2 Ultrawide snapper. The selfie camera remains unchanged and is the same 10 MP f/2.2 snapper.

There’s no change on the connectivity front. You get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C. The side-mounted fingerprint sensor remains unchanged as well.

Storage, RAM, and Software

What has changed is the RAM capacity. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 now comes with 12GB RAM on both 256GB and 512GB storage variants. The storage is UFS 4.0 and the RAM type is LPDDR5. This change could be to make AI features faster and more responsive.

Although One UI 7 based on Android 15 isn’t far from now, the Z Flip 6 will run One UI 6.1 based on Android 14 out of the box. And since the Pixels have upped the ante for updates, the Galaxy Flip 6 will receive 7 years of major Android updates.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: Pricing and Availability

There is a $100 bump in Z Flip 6 pricing. The base 12 GB + 256 GB variant costs $1,099, whereas the 12 GB + 512 GB variant costs $1,199. The foldable is now available for pre-orders on Samsung’s website and will start shipping this month.

And that’s everything about the new Galaxy Z Flip 6. A faster processor, larger battery and faster charging, increased RAM capacity, better primary camera, and downgraded cover display. Do let us know your thoughts on the Z Flip 6 in the comments.