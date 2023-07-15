Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE Plus Appear Online In Full Glory!

Samsung will hold the much-awaited Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26, 2023, to unveil its next-gen foldable phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldables will be the star of the launch event, but the South Korean giant is also expected to unveil its Tab S9 FE lineup. And in the latest turn of events, we have received some information that might spike your interest in the upcoming Samsung tablets. Keep reading to know more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 FE+ Renders Leaked

Prominent tipster OnLeaks has partnered with WolfofTablet and MediaPeanut to share exclusive renders and the specifications sheet for the Tab S9 FE+ and the S9 FE.

Based on the renders, the S9 FE+ will feature a 12.4-inch display with symmetrical bezels and a center punch-hole camera sensor placed horizontally. The tab appears to be clean and minimal with a metallic chassis and mid-frame. The back comprises a dual camera array with each of the individual lenses encased within its housing.

The mid-frame is home to the volume rocker and a fingerprint sensor-embedded power button on the right side. The left side of the frame is home to a three-pin magnetic connector for accessories like a keyboard and a case. The bottom of the tab is home to a USB Type C charging port.

In terms of the specifications, the tab S9 FE+ is expected to arrive with the Exynos 1380 chipset with 8GB of RAM. It is expected to go on sale in Grey, Light Green, Light Pink, and Silver color options. Right now, we don’t have any more specifications available for the tab.

Now, coming to the toned-down Tab S9 FE, it is expected to include a 10.9-inch display with symmetrical bezels and a centered front-facing camera embedded within the right horizontal bezel. This tablet is also clean and minimal with its metallic build.

the back is home to a single rear camera with the Samsung logo at the bottom. On the right side, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor is baked into the power button and the volume rockers are right below it. You can connect several accessories like a folio case and a keyboard via the three-pin magnetic connector provided on the left side of the frame.

In terms of the alleged specifications, the S9 FE is expected to be powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 chipset. For this device as well, we do not have much info on its specifications.

Source: MediaPeanut

The July Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event is just around the corner, so stay tuned for the latest updates. We will bring you live coverage from the event later this month.