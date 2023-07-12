Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 Price Leaked Days Before Launch

Samsung will finally be launched the most-awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 foldable phones later this month (on July 26 to be precise) and prior to this, we have some information on the new foldables’ pricing. And, it might not bring a sigh of relief. Here’s why!

Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 Price Hike in Tow?

A report by the French website Dealabs hints at a price hike for both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This can prove to be a disappointment for fans, especially when a previous report hinted at a price decrease for the Z Fold 5.

It is suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be priced at €1,899 (~ Rs 1,72,000) for the 256GB model, €2,039 (~ Rs 1,84,000) for the 512GB model, and €2,279 (~ Rs 2,06,000) for the 1TB variant. This is up to €120 extra than the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which started at €1,799 (~ R 1,63,000).

The Galaxy Z Flip 5’s price hike appears to be on the cards but the difference won’t be a lot. It could be €1,199 (~ Rs 1,08,000) for the 256GB version and €1,339 (~ Rs 1,21,000) for the 512GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, had a starting price of €1,109 (~ Rs 1,06,000).

It remains to be seen if the new Samsung foldable phones end up being even more expensive or end up being accessible.

Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 5 Leaked Details

In addition, the 2023 Samsung foldable phones’ specs and designs have also leaked. It is tipped that both phones will look like their predecessors but come with some changes. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is slated to have an improved hinge with little to no gap when folded and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will most likely come with a big 3.4-inch outer display, much like the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

As for the specs, the Z Fold 5 is expected to have a 7.6-inch AMOLED primary screen and a 6.2-inch secondary display, along with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, 50MP rear cameras, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, and more. The Z Flip 5 could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and include a 6.7-inch main screen, 12MP cameras, a 3,700mAh battery with 25 W fast charging, and more. Both are likely to get an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Since the July Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is just around the corner, it would be best to wait and see what happens. The Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and a new pair of Galaxy Buds are also expected to tag along. We will properly let you know about the launch, so, stay tuned!