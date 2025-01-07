Home > News > Samsung Confirms Galaxy Unpacked Date: Here’s When Galaxy S25 Series Will Launch

Amidst the current chaos in the technology world courtesy of CES 2025, some of the most popular upcoming products slated to be released later this month are still under wraps. One of them is the Galaxy S25 series, whose launch date was unknown until today. Samsung has finally confirmed the date its Galaxy Unpacked event will be held.

After much anticipation, Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 will take place on January 22, 2025, at 6 PM GMT. The Korean giant is expected to reveal the Galaxy S25 series — the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

Besides, the firm is also expected to announce One UI 7 Stable based on Android 15. For those unaware, the third One UI 7 Beta recently rolled out, and the Stable update is ought to bring further improvements, making One UI 7 an excellent update.

That said, we also expect Samsung to give us a hint of what’s cooking behind the scenes, i.e., the Galaxy S25 Slim and Project Moohan – Android XR headset, a collaboration with Google.

All the devices in the Galaxy S25 series are expected to arrive with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. We’ve already seen and tested the SoC on a handful of devices like the Realme GT 7 Pro (review) and the Xiaomi 15 (impressions) series. There are also a few expected design changes, which should help tell the S25 series from previous generations. You can tune in for the event on YouTube or Samsung’s official website.

What are your thoughts on the Galaxy S25 series? What other changes are you expecting Samsung to make? Let us know in the comments.

