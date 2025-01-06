CES 2025: Samsung Unveils 2025 TV Lineup with Vision AI and Upgraded Displays

When it comes to TVs, you cannot go wrong with Samsung and if you are in the market for a new 0ne, then you’d want to learn all the new models that the Korean tech giant is showcasing currently at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. These include their new Vision AI-powered TVs, as well as a 2025 Frame Pro TV that Samsung has launched today.

Samsung The Frame Pro

Samsung’s The Frame series TVs are of their best products, that offer a superior viewing experience, while also elevating the decor of your living room. It’s one of the best premium TVs and many other brands have come out with their similar offering inspired by Samsung. 2025 marks the addition of the new Frame Pro to Samsung’s TV lineup.

It features Samsung’s Neo QLED panel which offers better, brightness and contrasting visuals, with improved blacks on the screen. However, the resolution of the panel, along with the rest of the details, have been kept under wraps. We can expect it to be a 4K display as it comes with the NQ4 Gen 3 AI processor. Given the AI tag, we can also say that it will likely power the Vision AI.

Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F

Image Credit: Samsung

Next, let’s focus on the flagship Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F TV. This 85-inch system features an 8K display, an ultraslim design, and the company’s Glare-free technology to avoid reflections. The TV itself has a bunch of advanced features to enhance your viewing experience.

The QN990F can upscale low-resolution content to 8K using Upscaling Pro. It improves the visuals of the content frame-by-frame with the help of Auto HDR Remastering Pro technology. Then there’s the Color Booster Pro, which AI-driven scene analysis to improve the colors in the scene. Samsung has even included an AI Mode which adapts the picture and sound quality utilizing AI-content recognition and the surroundings of the TV for an optimal experience.

For sound, the Q990F includes Adaptive Sound Pro, which leverages AI to optimize the sound quality for a better audio output. It also features their new Vision AI, which opens up a whole other set of possibilities for their smart TVs. Such as live translating captions, recognizing food items, and creating a recipe for them.

The latest NQ8 AI Gen 3 chip powers all of these AI tricks. This chipset allows you to perform on-device AI computations. Samsung also includes a Wireless One Connect box, which eliminates the need for cords. The box can be connected to your consoles, satellite boxes, or PC without cluttering up your space with cables. It works from a distance of 10m, even with obstacles in the way.

Other Samsung TVs for 2025

Apart from the above two, Samsung also introduced their new 2025 S95F flagship TV during the event. This has a bright quantum dot OLED display that can reach a peak of 4,000 nits of brightness and a 165Hz refresh rate for those who enjoy gaming. It also features a matte glare-free display technology that we talked about above.

Image Credit: Samsung

Then there’s the micro LED models which received a bump in size. The 4K Q90F now tops at 115 inches diagonally, and the Q80F goes up to 100 inches. The latter doesn’t have a matte finish. The Korean giant will be utilizing the Supersize Picture Enhancer technology to keep the content on such massive screens crisp and attractive.

The new 2025 TV lineup sure looks exciting, and we can see that Samsung is going all into the AI hype train. Only time will tell how these new features age up, but the TVs themselves look pretty bold, and mighty to say the least. What are your own thoughts on the topic? Will you buy any of these when they finally come out? Let us know in the comment section.