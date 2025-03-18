Wait Is Almost Over: Samsung Will Begin One UI 7 Rollout on April 7

A couple of weeks ago, we reported that Samsung is ready to ship the One UI 7 update starting in April. However, there was no confirmed release date at the time. Now, we finally have a confirmed release date for when the much anticipated One UI 7 update will arrive on your Samsung devices. Spoiler: It is closer than we thought!

In a recent blog shared on their newsroom, Samsung mentioned that One UI 7 will roll out on April 7. As expected, it will first show up on the Galaxy S24 series and Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. Gradually, the Galaxy S24 FE, S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, and Z Flip5, Tab S10 series and the Tab S9 series will get the update.

This update brings a lot of new changes, including visual changes to the icons, and other parts of the UI. New live activities are displayed front and center on the Now bar. You will also see a redesigned camera up with more accessible controls. And of course, a few more improved AI trickery in the software. Plus, if you are into tinkering, you can enjoy the new Good Lock features exclusive to One UI 7.

The beta tests for One UI 7 started back in December for the S24 devices. So, we anticipated a stable rollout with the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. However, Samsung delayed the update, quoting that they needed to run more tests to refine the experience.

While it is disheartening that the Korean tech giant took this long, breaking their streak of fast software updates. I am glad it is finally here, and we only have a few weeks before it arrives on your Samsung smartphones and tablets. Are you excited for One UI 7? Let us know in the comments below.