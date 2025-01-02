Samsung’s Good Lock App Set to Get a Major Overhaul with One UI 7

Samsung’s Good Lock app allows you to tweak the already customizable One UI experience further, which is why it is so popular among enthusiasts and fans. The app is only available to download from the Galaxy Store in limited regions. However, that will change with One UI 7 as the Good Lock app is about to go global.

A Good Lock team member recently shared details on Samsung’s Korean community page, shedding light on all the new changes coming to Good Lock with the One UI 7 update. The biggest highlight here is that the app will be available on the Google Play Store, and remove any regional restrictions.

Good news! Samsung officially introduced the functions of the upcoming Good Lock, especially the expected Home Up, which will be integrated into One UI Home, and we can use it more conveniently. It will provide the function of adjusting animation at will, which is so exciting!… pic.twitter.com/hPY6uRQik3— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 1, 2025

The app itself will see a facelift for improved usability. That’s because parts of the app can be a bit complicated for normal users. So they will add a new My Page section where you can see all your downloaded modules, and manage or reset it. There will also be a filter to sort through various features offered in different modules.

The modules will also see new functionality. HomeUp will let you place icons and widgets anywhere on the home screen without the constraints of the grid. Or place stickers on the homepage. Gesture animation will also see improvements with multi-finger gesture support coming with the update. You can read the complete changelog for the app and its modules on the community page (website).

With these changes on board, it looks like Good Lock will take customizations to the next level on Samsung devices. I can’t wait for myself to check out all that’s new with these Good Lock modules whenever I get my hands on the device. Now all eyes are set on the release of One UI 7 that will come out with the S25 series later this January.