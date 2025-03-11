Apple Planning visionOS-Inspired Redesign for iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16

While we’re only a few months into the iOS 18 cycle, we know the development of the next version of iOS has already begun. A couple of months earlier, we learned about the upcoming redesign of the iPhone Camera app and now it appears that Apple is working on refreshing the look of all of their operating systems, starting with the iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.

The news comes from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman who claims that Apple is planning to implement a huge design refresh across iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The goal of Apple‘s redesign will be to change the “style of icons, menus, apps, windows and system buttons” on iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16. This new look will tie it up closely with Apple’s visionOS.

This could be Apple’s way of pushing visionOS more front and center. The end result for such an experience is to “simplify the way users navigate and control” their Apple devices. We don’t know what exactly are these changes at the moment. But Gurman pointed out that this will be “the biggest revamp since iOS 7” for iPhones. The look and feel of iPhones and iPads have funadmentally been the same since iOS 7 released in 2o13. So, Apple’s move for an iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 redesign does make sense.

Gurman also notes that this will be the most significant update for the Mac as well. It’ll be the first of its kind since macOS Big Sur rolled out in 2020. This change indicates Apple’s vision for a consistent UI across devices. The report, however, concludes that the Cupertino company isn’t planning to merge their operating systems at any point.

We may get more details on this redesign and upcoming iOS 19 features as we approach Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event later this year. The company is yet to confirm a date for this event. But based on previous announcements, we can expect to hear more about it sometime in June 2025.

What do you think Apple will add to redesign iOS 19? Will it be as significant as Apple Intelligence? Let us know in the comments.