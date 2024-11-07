Galaxy S25 Slim Could Just Be Samsung’s Answer to the iPhone 17 Air

Let’s admit it, no one wants to carry around a brick for a phone all the time. This is probably the reason why foldables have been getting thinner (Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a great example). So, the smartphone form factor, in general, is heading towards being paper thin. This is probably why Apple’s iPhone 17 Slim or Air is a rumor mill favorite. But, as always, Samsung is also reportedly working on a Galaxy S25 Slim to give Apple some serious competition. We’re entering an era of Slims, folks!

Just a week ago, South Korean portal ET News revealed how Samsung plans on introducing a slimmer Galaxy S25 soon. Q2 2025, to be specific. However, it will reportedly land after the Galaxy S25 series goes official at the Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in January-February next year. Further strengthening the rumors of a Galaxy S25 Slim, Smartprix reports that a mysterious Galaxy SM-S937U device has now made an appearance on the GSMA IMEI database.

Image Credit: Smartprix

From the looks of it, this is the U.S. variant, given there’s that “U” in the moniker. For your reference, the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra come with the SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938 model numbers, respectively.

Currently, going by the Galaxy S25 lineup rumors, even the top-of-the-line Galaxy S25 Ultra could slim down from 8.6mm to 8.2mm. Additionally, the phone will also take to a curvier form factor and be lighter at 219 grams, reports suggest. Meanwhile, the vanilla Galaxy S25 will also be seeing quite the weight and bulk loss, at 7.2mm.

While nothing can be said on the specifications front yet, cutting down on the thickness could also lead to Samsung toning it all down. A smaller battery maybe? However, a recent leak from ICE UNIVERSE revealed that the S25 Slim will sport an “Ultra” camera, hinting at it using the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. https://twitter.com/UniverseIce/status/1854367791438336189

Going by that, we can expect the Galaxy S25 Slim to lie somewhere in between the Plus and Ultra phones. Or, who knows, it might just be the new top model in the upcoming series. However, it won’t be replacing any device in the lineup (hopefully), as the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the ‘Plus’ in the series.

It’s time for slim flagships to shine, and I’m all for it. What about you? What do you think about the possible upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim? Let us know in the comments down below!