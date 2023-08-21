Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Render Appears with a Major Change

Samsung is now in the news for the Galaxy S24 series, which will be its flagship lineup for next year. We have started hearing a lot about the phones, especially about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, we have some details on its design, which might see a small yet major change. Have a look!

Galaxy S24 Ultra Design Leaked

A concept video by a YouTube channel ‘4RMD‘ has appeared, which showcases the possible design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is shown that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will ditch the boxy design (seen on the now-dead Galaxy Note phones) and will go for rounded edges, something that has been seen with the vanilla and Plus Galaxy S phones.

The phone is also expected to include a titanium frame for a much more premium look. For those who don’t know, this is also expected for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models. You will continue to see vertically-placed rear cameras but these could be encased in an elongated pill-shaped camera setup. There are two more housings along with an LED flash. White, Black, Purple, and Gold colors, along with the exclusive Green and Red colors are also tipped.

It is speculated to comprise a 200MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens (a 50MP one was rumored earlier), a 50MP telephoto lens, and there’s a high chance of a 12MP periscope lens with 12x optical and 120x digital zoom. The inclusion of a bigger 6.9-inch flat display with an under-the-display front camera and a bigger 5,500mAh battery is also tipped.

There will be performance upgrades aided by the presence of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset (expected to launch in October), several camera and battery improvements, and more for the Galaxy S24 phones. We also expect the S Pen (for the Ultra model to see improvements) and a previous leak has hinted at the inclusion of an LTPO display with the Galaxy S24 and the S24+ models too, something which has been an Ultra feature.

Additionally, there may be a design shift for the Galaxy S24 and the S24+ too. Tipster Ice Universe has hinted at a flat-edge look for the two, thus, leading Samsung to drop the rounded-edge design. So, a design change for the entire Galaxy S24 series for the needed change is in tow and this could be liked by many. Or maybe not!

We are months away from the launch of the 2024 Galaxy S phones and hence, it would be best to treat these details as rumors and wait for more information to arrive. We will keep you posted and meanwhile, do share your thoughts on the leaked Galaxy S24 Ultra design in the comments section.

Featured Image Courtesy: YouTube/R4MD