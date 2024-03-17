You Can Now Get an iPhone and Galaxy S24 That Are Inspired by Vision Pro and Tesla Cybertruck

Luxury phone designer brand, Caviar, is not a new name in the industry. Every now and then, they are known to coat popular phones with enticing designs that instantly become the talk of the town. And the best thing is, they don’t refrain from sugarcoating it in any way.

This time around, the brand has released “futuristic” custom versions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. These ultra-flagships are undoubtedly considered to be two of the finest from both worlds.

Going by their track record, it’s mostly iPhones that they specifically design. Like, when the brand released its Warrior Collection of iPhone 12 series. Or, the time when they released the iPhone 12 Pure Gold limited edition. So, it’s good to see them designing a top-of-the-line Android device as well. However, it is the pricing of these designer phones that will probably knock your socks off.

Starting at $7,990, Caviar’s Future Collection, as they are calling it, brings four different design options for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there’s one only design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Image Courtesy: Caviar

From the Future Collection, two designs in particular have been breaking the internet. There is an Apple Vision Pro-inspired design infused at the back of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. You get to see that similarity in design all around, from the phone’s accents to those vents and blue display tinge. This is, as Caviar stated on its website, designed “for owners of Apple Vision Pro”. Talk about fully investing in the ecosystem.

All phones have been similarly made with a purpose, primarily targeted at “luxury connoisseurs,” as the brand has stated in its announcement blog. In addition to the Vision Pro-inspired iPhone 15 Pro Max, there’s also the Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24, which stands out.

Image Courtesy: Caviar

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s back panel design screams the inspiration louder and looks exactly like the Tesla Cybertruck. The brand’s not exaggerating when they say that there’s a “mini version of Tesla Cybetruck made on the Samsung S24 Ultra chassis.” The brand also claims that this is a full metal design (understandably) that features the Cybertruck’s geometric design and look.

Caviar Future Collection Pricing & Availability

As for the pricing, the Magnum edition of the iPhone 15 Pro Max is the cheapest, starting at $7,900. This smartphone is inspired by the Mercedes Vision AVTR concept car.

The Apple Vision Pro-inspired iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $8,060. Additionally, there is an iPhone 15 Pro Max design inspired by the Azzam Yacht belonging to the Emir of Abu Dhabi, which starts at $8,060 as well.

Meanwhile, there is the Skyline model of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which is inspired by Zaha Hadid’s architecture styling. Finally, there’s the much-talked-about Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Galaxy S24 Ultra, starting at $8,770.

As for the availability, you can get your hands on these limited edition designer phones by heading over to Caviar’s official website.

If you ask me, the Vision Pro-inspired design is my favorite of the lot. I am not particularly fond of the Cybertruck Galaxy S24 Ultra though, for it looks too much like it. The Mercedes Vision AVTR-inspired design on the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also pretty cool, and I quite dig it.

That being said, I like it or not, I’m definitely not Caviar’s target audience. What about you? Which of these designs stole the show for you?