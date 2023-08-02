Samsung Galaxy S24 and S24+ to Get a Noteworthy Display Upgrade

Now that Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5, it would make sense for us to focus on the next-gen Galaxy S phones slated to launch next year. We have information on a major upgrade the Galaxy S24 and the S24+ are likely to get, something which has been exclusive to the Ultra model. Have a look at the details.

Galaxy S24 and S24+ Display Details Leaked

Popular tipster Ice Universe has spread the word that the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ will come with the LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) display tech, which will be a good addition to the less expensive Galaxy S24 phones. Yes, Galaxy S24/24+ uses LTPO screen.— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 1, 2023

For those who don’t know, Samsung introduced an LTPO display for the Galaxy S21 Ultra and kept it restricted to the Ultra models up until now. This could change in 2024 and we might finally see a high-end feature for the ‘other’ Galaxy S phones. This tech results in a variable refresh rate, which changes based on the content running on the display. With this, you can get a longer battery life out of the phone. Apple has also been making an LTPO display exclusive to the Pro models and it seems like this will continue this year too as the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will most likely have a 60Hz OLED display.

Another piece of information reveals that the Galaxy S24 and the S24+ will feature thinner bezels, which is something rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models too. Although, the S24 Ultra will look a lot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

We have also got the leaked battery capacity for the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is said that the Galaxy S24+ will come with a 4,900mAh battery (bigger than the 4,700mAh battery of the Galaxy S23+) while the S24 Ultra will have a 5,000mAh battery, the same as its predecessor. Breaking！

Samsung Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra battery information is 4755mAh and 4855mAh, and typical values are about 4900mAh and 5000mAh. pic.twitter.com/qDMjXSn8OE— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) July 31, 2023

There’s no word on other specs but we can expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy S24 series (the Exynos 2400 SoC could also arrive in Europe and some parts of Asia) and a number of camera upgrades too. However, a past rumor didn’t really hint at major camera changes for the S24 Ultra.

We are still months away from the official unveiling of the Galaxy S24 lineup (possibly in January 2024). So, it would be best to take the aforementioned with a pinch of salt and wait for more details to arrive. We will continue to provide you with the details. Hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image: Galaxy S23 and S23+