Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This Camera Upgrade!

Samsung will be launching the next-gen Galaxy S24 series in a few months and we have started seeing numerous leaks regarding the same. While we have heard about a not-so-major change in the camera department for the eldest sibling, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, new information does shed light on something noteworthy. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Details Leaked

Famous tipster Ice Universe has revealed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with a 50MP ultra-wide lens with up to 3x optical zoom. As opposed to a 10MP 3x telephoto lens for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, this can be major for the upcoming Galaxy S phone. Exclusive: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a 50MP 3x telephoto camera！— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2023

Although, a previous leak suggested that we can expect a 5x telephoto lens, thus, leading to enhanced zooming capabilities as Samsung has been utilizing a 3x lens for a while now. Another leak hinted at a 12MP telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, along with a secondary 12MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 200MP main snapper with an adaptive Pixel HP2 sensor.

Things appear quite vague as of now and since there’s no word on what Samsung plans on doing, it would be best to take these details with a grain of salt.

As for the other details, we expect to see a QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display for the S24 Ultra and interestingly, an LTPO display is also expected for the Galaxy S24 and the S24+ models. All of them will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit in October. We could get some battery improvements too, along with Android 14-based One UI 6.0, an enhanced in-display fingerprint reader, and much more for the entire Galaxy S24 series.

The new Galaxy S24 phones are slated to arrive in early 2024, possibly in January globally, followed by an arrival in India soon after. We still don’t have concrete details with us as it is a little soon for this. But we will keep you posted on everything related to the 2024 Samsung flagships. Stay tuned and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the new details in the comments below.

Featured Image: Galaxy S23 Ultra