Here’s How Much the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra Cost in India

Samsung’s era of “AI phones” is here, with the unveiling of the latest Galaxy S24 series of flagships. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has become the talk of the town, mostly because of the “Galaxy AI” features that it brings to the table. Understandably, a lot of people are in line to get their hands on Android’s latest and greatest, including those in India. Thanks to the official launch, we now know the India pricing of the Galaxy S24 series, so let’s have a look:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price in India

The India pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra has come to light. The series starts from Rs 79,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,59,999. Here is the price of all the variants:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price

8GB/256GB: Rs 79,999

Rs 79,999 8GB/512GB: Rs 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Price

12GB/256GB: Rs 99,999

Rs 99,999 12GB/512GB: Rs 1,09,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price

256GB: Rs 1,29,999

Rs 1,29,999 512GB: Rs 1,39,999

Rs 1,39,999 1TB: Rs 1,59,999

Also, the standard Galaxy S24 will be available in Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, and Onyx Black color options. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24+ will be wrapped up in the Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black options. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available in the Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Black, and Titanium Gray color options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Key Specifications

Now that you know of the pricing in India, it only makes sense to give you a quick insight into what you are signing up for! So, here’s a quick rundown of the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra specs.

So, there is not much of a difference between the vanilla Galaxy S24 and the more premium S24+. The former features a 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the latter packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. You get to see a 120Hz refresh rate as well, which is similar across all three devices. In terms of performance, both the Galaxy S24 and S24+ are powered by the Exynos 2400 SoC outside the Us/Canada.

Even the cameras are the same on the standard and Plus models, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, you get the same 12MP selfie shooter on all three devices.

The battery department is where the Galaxy S24 falls short with a 4,000mAh unit and the S24+ reigns supreme with a 4,900mAh one. You also get a slower 25W fast charging support on the standard S24, as compared to the 45W cap on the other two models.

Moving on to the most premium offering, the Galaxy S24 Ultra surely steals the spotlight. It packs the biggest of all, a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel. It also comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood, which is undeniably the better processor, globally. Not to mention, you also get to enjoy S Pen support with the Ultra model.

However, it is the cameras where the Ultra model shines brightest. There is a quad camera setup led by a staggering 200MP primary sensor. There are also two telephoto sensors; one a 50MP one and the other, a 10MP lens, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor onboard.

It doesn’t end there. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra also packs a bigger 5,000mAh battery. There is also WiFi 7, while the other two models are limited to WiFi 6E.

With that being said, do let us know in the comments if you think the pricing of the new Galaxy S24 series flagships is justified for the specs that they have to offer.