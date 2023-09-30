Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Leaked Renders Show Nothing New!

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup is all the rage these days! We recently got a look at what the Galaxy S24 may look like and now, we have the leaked renders of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and truth be told, there is nothing new! Check out the details below.

This Could Be the Galaxy S24 Ultra!

OnLeaks has again collaborated with Smartprix for us to get an idea of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. We have seen a concept video in the past, which hinted at some changes like rounded corners for a new look. However, the recent renders tell a different story.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is seen carrying the same boxy design as its predecessor. It is seen with the same 6.8-inch display, which is said to support a WQHD+ resolution. The change here is that the bezels are quite thin, becoming the “narrowest ones on a smartphone.“

The camera setup at the back is also familiar with quad cameras, an LED flash, and various other sensors, and there’s also a slot for the S Pen. Plus, you can expect an ultrawideband antenna too. One exciting part is that the Galayx S24 Ultra is slated to arrive with a titanium build, much like the iPhone 15 Pro models, which could result in a lighter chassis. You can check out the 360-degree view of the Galaxy S24 Ultra below.

Source: OnLeaks x Smartprix

Talking about the specs, the S24 Ultra is said to arrive with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, an IP68 rating, and more. The camera department could house a 200MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP periscope lens (one of the highlights of the phone) with 5x optical zoom. It will most likely run Android 14-based One UI 6.0.

The Galaxy S24 series is speculated to launch in January 2024, a little earlier than the launch timeline for the Galaxy S phones. That said, we are not so sure as Samsung hasn’t given any official details. So, it would be best to take these details with a grain of salt and wait for something substantial to arrive. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix