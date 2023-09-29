Samsung Galaxy S24 Design Leaked for the First Time; Check Them Out!

Samsung Galaxy S24 series has been in the news for a while now and the hype around it is growing. The next-gen Galaxy S phones are slated to arrive in early 2024 and as a ritual, we are bound to see new leaks and rumors frequently. The latest one throws light on the design of the standard Galaxy S24 for the first time after we got a hint about the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Check it out below.

This Could Be the Galaxy S24!

Renowned tipster OnLeaks has partnered with Smartprix to showcase the Galaxy S24, which will come with a change this time. The most notable one is a flat-edge design as opposed to the round corners of the Galaxy S23.

This could be polarizing and some people may not find any comfort but it remains to be seen how this is received. To recall, flat edges were previously leaked and while we are at it, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might get rid of them in favor of rounded corners. Additionally, the renders hint at an ultrawideband chip antenna, which could prove welcoming.

The phone is said to measure 147 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm, which means it may be a little taller than its predecessor. Other than this, we may not see any major change. The Galaxy S24 will continue to have three rear cameras at the back (arranged separately). The front is said to include a punch-hole placed in the center of a 6.1-inch display, similar to the Galaxy S23 screen. The Galaxy S24 appears in white and more colors are expected. We also expect the Galaxy S24+ to look the same. Have a look at the render right below.

Source: OnLeaks x Smartprix

As for the specs, the Galaxy S24 could feature an LTPO display (a first for the vanilla model) and might be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. There are chances it may have an Exynos 2400 variant too but this could be limited to a few markets.

It might be backed by a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast charging and run Android 14-based One UI 6.0. For photography, there could be a 50MP primary shooter, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 10.5MP selfie shooter. It may also include support for an IP68 rating, wireless charging, up to 12GB of RAM, and 5126GB of storage.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected in January 2024 this time, which is pretty early for the usual launch cycle of the Galaxy S phones. However, this is still a rumor and we will have to wait for more official details for a proper idea. We will keep you informed, so, stay tuned! Also, what do you think about the Galaxy S24? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: OnLeaks x Smartprix