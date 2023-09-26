Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Has Been Leaked

Samsung is now focused on its next-gen flagship phones, the Galaxy S24 phones and we expect them to arrive in early 2024. However, today, we may have clarity on its launch date, and if this is to be believed, the first Samsung launch for 2024 may happen sooner than expected. Have a look at the details.

Galaxy S24 Series Launch May Happen Early!

Popular leaker Ice Universe, via Weibo, has revealed that Samsung might launch the Galaxy S24 series on or around January 18. If this ends up happening, this will be a little earlier than the usual launch date of the Galaxy S phones. For those who don’t know, Samsung’s first Galaxy Unpacked event normally takes place in February.

That said, it has seen a change in timelines. The Galaxy S23 series launch happened on February 1 and if we speak of the previous Galaxy S phone launches, this usually happened at the end of February. It seems like Samsung wants to make its first flagship of 2024 available earlier than before and hence, a change in launch timelines.

One thing to note is that this is still a rumor and since we are a few months away from 2024, it would be best to wait until then to see what Samsung has up its sleeves. As for what to expect, the Galaxy S24 lineup will include the Galaxy S24, the S24+, and the S24 Ultra. All these will most likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which will be announced in October during the Snapdragon Summit.

The vanilla and the Plus Galaxy S24 models are said to have flat edges and may support the LTPO display technology. The S24 Ultra, on the other hand, may ditch the boxy design and go for rounded edges. It might go for a titanium build, much like the iPhone 15 Pro models. There could be a 200MP main camera and the possible presence of a 12MP periscope lens with up to 12x optical zoom. We can also expect an improved S Pen for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The entire Galaxy S24 series is expected to get a number of performance and camera upgrades too.

Source: YouTube/R4MD

Do note that the aforementioned is just a rumor and we will need official details to draw conclusions. It would be best to wait for Samsung to release something and this should happen once we are in 2024. So, stay tuned for further updates. Also, do you think the rumored Galaxy S24 launch date will be true? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured Image: Galaxy S23 Ultra