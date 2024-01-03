Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Galaxy S24 Gets an Official Launch Date

Samsung has officially announced Galaxy Unpacked 2024 labeled “Opening a new era of mobile AI.” The last few weeks have been stuffed with leaks about the Galaxy S24 series and when Samsung may announce them, and it looks like we finally have an answer about the S24 series launch date, albeit this time an official one.

Samsung’s official Newsroom has published an article with an invitation titled “Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Opening a New Era of Mobile AI” in which the company revealed the event will be held on January 17 at 10 AM PST (or 11:30 PM IST) in San Jose. The Galaxy S24 series unveiling will be streamed on Samsung’s official website and its official YouTube channel.

For those who are unaware of what Samsung will unveil, it will be the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series alongside all the AI and software titbits arriving across Galaxy devices. The company, in the announcement, also linked a short announcement teaser that was previously spotted by leakers.

In typical Samsung fashion, besides AI features and the Galaxy S24 launch date, other things such as color variants, renders, and key specifications were also leaked this week. Some of the key details include a Display upgrade, a Titanium frame, and two variants for different markets — Exynos and Snapdragon. Moreover, Galaxy AI is being touted to be the standout feature of the upcoming S24 models.

What are your thoughts about the Galaxy S24 series and its expected AI integrations? Let us know in the comments section below.