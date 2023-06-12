Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Might Not See Major Camera Changes

Samsung took the drapes off of the Galaxy S23 Ultra lineup earlier this year. Along with the expected hardware improvements, the primary camera of the S23 Ultra went up to 200MP from the S22 Ultra’s 108MP. Apart from that, there was no other change. Earlier, it was also reported that Samsung might up the zooming capabilities with the S24 Ultra. Now, recent leaks suggest that this might be the only upgrade in the camera department. Keep reading to know more.

Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Details Leaked

A recent tweet from reliable tipster Ice Universe suggests that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will house the same 200MP primary camera with the Adaptive Pixel HP2 sensor as that of the S23 Ultra, along with the 12MP IMX564 ultra-wide lens. On the same note, the device is expected to use the same 12MP IMX 754 telephoto lens, with the upgrade being 10x optical zoom. A slightly upgraded 12MP IMX754+ sensor is expected for the secondary optical zoom camera.

This implies that software and processor-based upgrades and improvements will take center stage. Samsung will need to create seamless software and hardware harmony to achieve this. Also, these upgrades have to be noteworthy enough to excite the public. It remains to be seen what really Samsung brings to the table! According to Korean sources,The S24 Ultra rear camera has not changed except for the negligible adjustment of 10x. pic.twitter.com/wGTaStUAQ0— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 11, 2023

As for other details, previous leaks suggest that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset due to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2023. It can bring more RAM and storage support, a slightly large AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, continued S Pen support, and improved battery life. It can come with Android 14 out of the box.

Like every year, you can expect the Galaxy S24 Ultra to arrive early in 2024 alongside the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24+ models. At this point, it is too early to comment on the accuracy of these leaks. Hence, we will urge you to take this information with a grain of salt. More leaks and rumors will surely surface soon. We will keep you posted on the latest developments as we receive them.

So, what are your thoughts on this? Do you think Samsung can refine its 200MP sensor with software upgrades? Are you excited about the minor improvements? Do let us know your thoughts in the comment below.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra