Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing Videos Surface Ahead of Launch

Samsung seems to be trying to take the crown of the most-leaked smartphone away from Google with the Galaxy S21 FE. We have already seen leaked renders and the specifications sheet for the Fan Edition device. Now, ahead of its rumored launch of January 4, Galaxy S21 FE unboxing and hands-on videos (in multiple different colors) from multiple different outlets have surfaced online. They give us a closer look at the unannounced device and leave nothing to the imagination.

Galaxy S21 FE Real-Life Hands-on Videos

The unboxing video for the Galaxy S21 FE black variant comes from the HDblog YouTube channel. It showcases the eco-friendly packaging, where the box contains only a USB Type-C cable and the necessary documentation. You don’t get a wall adapter in the S21 FE box. Also, the video confirms that the device has a polycarbonate build.

Moving on, the video gives us a clear look at the upcoming device from almost every angle. The design here is similar to the Galaxy S21 and corroborates the numerous leaks from the past. It also goes on to confirm most of the specifications, which we were already aware of. Check out the video right here:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate as other S21 series phones from earlier this year. There’s a 32MP centered selfie sensor onboard as well. The device shown in the video is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, but we expect it to arrive with the Exynos 2100 chipset in some regions such as Europe and India. The device will come with 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of onboard storage.

You also have a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging onboard. Yeah, Samsung is still stuck in the past and can’t seem to move past its slow charging technology. As for the cameras, the video confirms that Galaxy S21 FE includes a triple 12MP camera system on the rear here. That means you will have a 12MP primary camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

Apart from the black color variant footage from HDblog, we have also seen hands-on videos and images for two other Galaxy S21 FE color variants. And that includes the olive and lavender color variant. While the video for the olive variant has now been deleted, you can check out some screenshots of the box and device right here. As for the lavender Galaxy S21 FE colorway, watch the Instagram video below to see what the device looks like in real life: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hablaconcamilo (@habla.concamilo)

Now, Samsung is yet to officially announce the launch date for the Galaxy S21 FE unveiling. However, going by Jon Prosser’s predictions, we can expect the smartphone to launch on January 4 and sales start from January 11. We also have an expected price leak for the device, which might start at £699 in Europe. Are you excited about the S21 FE launch next month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Featured Image Courtesy: HDblog