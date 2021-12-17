Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specs Sheet Leaked; Here’s What to Expect

Samsung is rumored to launch the Galaxy S21 FE, the Fan Edition variant of the flagship Galaxy S21, for a while now. The smartphone is expected to become official in early 2022 and prior to this, the phone’s specs sheet has been leaked fully. Here’s what’s in store for us.

Galaxy S21 FE Leaked in Full Glory

A report by WinFuture gives us a look how what features and specs the much-rumored Galaxy S21 FE will come with. It is revealed that the phone will include a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 401ppi. The display is likely to get a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. While there’s no confirmation, the phone could launch with a Qualcomm SoC in India too, unlike the other Galaxy S21 phones that come with the Exynos 2100 chipset in the country. Two RAM+storage variants are expected: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.

As for the camera setup, you will find three at the back, including a 12MP main camera with support for OIS and dual PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera with an FoV of 123 degrees and fixes focus, and an 8MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom, autofocus, and OIS. The front camera could be rated at 32MP.

The phone is likely to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging (most likely 25W) and reverse wireless charging. It is expected to run Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. Other details include an in-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, IP68 water resistance, and more. The Galaxy S21 FE could come in graphite, olive, lavender, and white color options.

Additionally, the phone could be priced at 749 Euros, which translates to around Rs 64,500, for the 6GB+128GB variant and 819 Euros (around Rs 70,500) for the 8GB+256GB variant. This appears slightly expensive than the Galaxy S20 FE price in India, which fell under Rs 60,000. Since these aren’t concrete details, they should be taken with a grain of salt.

As for the design, past rumors hint at a Galaxy S21-like design but with a plastic frame. Hence, we can expect the phone to get a center-placed punch-hole screen and a vertically-aligned rear camera hump.

There’s still no confirmation on when the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will make its official entry. We will keep you posted once Samsung reveals some details. Hence, keep on reading Beebom.com.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice