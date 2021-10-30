Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Tipped To Launch at CES 2022

It would be an understatement to say there was a lot of confusion regarding the existence of the Galaxy S21 FE. After multiple rumors of the device getting delayed and even canceled, a new report on Sammobile highlights one possible launch date for Samsung’s latest Fan Edition phone.

According to Sammobile, citing sources familiar with the matter, the Galaxy S21 FE is all set to launch at CES 2022. After going digital last year, CES 2022 is set to be held as an in-person event between January 5, 2022 to January 8, 2022 in Las Vegas. While the new date comes close, a previous rumor from Jon Prosser hinted that the launch of S21 FE is delayed until January and is expected on January 11. Samsung’s S21 FE is delayed until January, as far as I know.



Launch is rescheduled for January 11, 2022.— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) October 14, 2021

Based on previous Galaxy S21 FE 3D render leaks, the device could be available in five color variants – Gray, White, Olive Green, Violet, and Blue. Other key specifications of the device include a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100, triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and possibly Android 12-based OneUI 4.0.

Although we will have to wait until Samsung sends out event invites to confirm the exact launch date of Galaxy S21 FE, what we know is that the company will indeed launch the device sometime in January even if it’s a little late to the party. We will be updating you when Samsung confirms the launch event, so stay tuned for updates.