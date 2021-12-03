Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to Launch in India at the Same Time as Its Global Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been in the news for some time now. From an expected launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to it not launching at all, we have heard it all. At present, the phone is expected to launch in early 2022 but we didn’t know whether or not it will launch in India. Now, as per recent information, the Galaxy S21 FE will launch in India and a possible timeline is tipped.

Galaxy S21 FE Launch Timeline Tipped

A report by 91Mobiles sheds light on the India launch timeline of the Galaxy S21 FE. It says that Samsung is preparing to launch the device in the global market, as well as in India, at the same time during CES in January 2022. For those unaware, Samsung has been delaying the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE for a long time, presumably, due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

The report further reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE will launch in three colors in India – White, Pink, and Green. Furthermore, another report has revealed the device’s European price. It is expected to be priced at €660 (around Rs 55,00) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 8GB + 256GB model will be priced at €705 (around Rs 60,000). This is similar to the Galaxy S20 FE pricing. However, there’s no word on its Indian pricing.

Previously, it was reported that the phone will be priced at €920 (around Rs 78,000) for the base variant and €985 (around Rs 83,000) for the other variant.

Galaxy S21: Key Specs and Features (Rumored)

Coming to the specs, there’s no concrete information available. But, several leaks hint at what we can expect. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to have a Galaxy S21-like design but with a plastic body. It is likely to include a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is tipped to feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection and punch-hole cutout to house a 32MP selfie shooter. Speaking of the cameras, the device is expected to come with a triple rear-camera setup with a primary 64MP lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP telephoto lens.

The Galaxy S21 FE is speculated to come with either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or a Samsung Exynos 2100 SoC, depending upon the region. The chipset will most likely be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS storage. It might be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Other than these, It is might support 5G networks and run the Samsung One UI 3.0 based on Android 11.

It is worth mentioning that the above specs and features are rumors and have not been confirmed by Samsung yet. So, we suggest you take the information with a grain of salt until the company officially announces the device in early 2022.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice/OnLeaks