Samsung was expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE at its Unpacked event earlier this month. However, that didn’t happen, and the company only unveiled its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. While we still don’t have a launch date for Galaxy S21 FE, we now have 3D renders of the device, courtesy of Evan Blass (evleaks).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 3D Renders Leaked

After leaking the color variants of the Galaxy S21 FE back in June, Evan Blass has now shared 3D CAD renders of the handset. We already knew about the existence of Gray, White, Olive Green, and Violet variants of the Galaxy S21 FE. And the new leak shows off a new Blue color variant. You can check out all the 3D models from Sketchfab here.

From the renders, it is clear that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature triple rear cameras, a punch-hole selfie camera, and a USB Type-C port. Just like its predecessor, the 3.5mm headphone jack is missing on the Galaxy S21 FE.

To recap, the Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The device could equip up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The triple camera setup is likely a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8/12MP telephoto lens. The selfie camera is expected to be a 32MP sensor. You could expect a 4,500mAh battery onboard with 25W wired fast charging and wireless charging support.

With the Galaxy Unpacked event out of the way, Samsung is likely to make a silent announcement of the Galaxy S21 FE without a dedicated event. We will be updating you when that happens, so stay tuned for more information.