Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price and Launch Date Leaked Again

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is soon expected to make its official entry, most likely in early 2022. The phone’s entire specs sheet has leaked in the past, but an exact launch date still remains under the carpet. That said, the most recent leak might have given us an idea about it. In addition, the price of the Galaxy S21 FE has also been leaked today. Continue reading to know all these details.

As per popular leakster Ishan Agarwal (via 91Mobiles), the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch on January 4. That is a day prior to the official commencement of the CES 2022 tradeshow, meaning Samsung will most likely schedule a pre-CES event. Galaxy S21 FE Pricing is nothing ground-breaking…



Exclusive: Samsung will launch the S21 FE in UK at these prices:



£699 for 128GB variant



£749 for 256GB variant



Releasing on January 4.

Thoughts? #GalaxyS21FE



Please link & credit:https://t.co/5AFubk4IxD pic.twitter.com/xdcUXogv6P— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 21, 2021

Additionally, the smartphone’s UK pricing has also been leaked. It is suggested that the Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at £699 (around Rs 59,000) for the 128GB of storage model and £749 (around Rs 63,000) for 256GB of storage. This appears slightly expensive than the Galaxy S20 FE’s (both 4G and 5G) price, which fell under Rs 60,000 at the time of launch in India. However, there are chances it might launch at around the same price in India too.

As for the specs, we have access to the Galaxy S21 FE’s full spec sheet. As per the recent leak, it will come with a Galaxy S21-like design but with a plastic frame. This is something we have heard in the past too. The device will reportedly come with a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 401ppi. It might have Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. The phone, much like the other Galaxy S21 phones, is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset. We can expect to find up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

There could be three rear cameras: a 12MP main camera with OIS and dual-PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens. A 32MP front camera is expected too. The phone is rumored to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with possible support for 25W fast charging, run One UI 3.1 based on Android 11, feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, and IP68 water resistance. It might come in graphite, olive, lavender, and white color options.

While almost every possible detail of the Galaxy S21 FE is out, you must know that Samsung is yet to give an official word. Hence, it’s best to wait for one. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice