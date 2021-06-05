Earlier this year, reputable tipster Onleaks gave us a first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. We then learned that the Galaxy S21 FE will boast the same design as the standard S21 models, but with color backs and glasstic panels. Well today, another reliable leakster Evan Blass (evleaks) has now shared fresh renders in four different color variants.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Leaked Renders

Based on these fresh renders, you can see that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G would indeed look similar to the regular Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus. Check out the S21 FE renders in Black, White, Olive Green, and Purple color variants below:

Galaxy S21 FE 5G: Alleged Specifications

According to the leaks and rumors so far, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera cutout. You could expect up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage in the device. As the name suggests, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be a 5G phone.

For optics, the S21 FE 5G is tipped to offer a camera setup similar to what we’ve seen in the Galaxy S21. That could translate to a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8/12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it could feature a 32MP camera. You can catch up on the camera setup in the Galaxy S21 series from our linked feature comparison.

The S21 FE 5G is likely to include a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and wireless charging support. Meanwhile, Blass has also dismissed the rumors suggesting that the S21 FE 5G may come with S-Pen support, suggesting that the said move could hurt the sales of the regular S21 and S21+. Hence, it’s better not to expect S Pen with the S21 FE 5G.

Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in the fourth quarter of the year. We will be covering the launch when it happens, so stay tuned for the official specifications, pricing, and availability details of the device.

Featured Image Courtesy: Evan Blass / Twitter