Following the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India last week (previously launched with the Exynos 990), we saw the mention of its successor in a leaked Samsung product roadmap. And now, we have the first look at the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which is to launch on August 19, as per the leaked roadmap.

Leaked by reputable tipster OnLeaks (via Voice), the report includes a few images of the device and some details about its display, cameras, and build. So, here’s your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, where the “FE” moniker stands for “Fan Edition”.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Leaked)

Now, at first glance, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G looks much like the Galaxy S21. However, unlike the S21’s camera bump that protrudes from the metal frame of the device, the S21 FE’s camera bump protrudes from its back panel. Moreover, the latter is slated to rock a bigger 6.4-inch display compared to the 6.2-inch screen on the S21. It will “likely” come with a glasstic rear panel, as per OnLeaks.

Speaking about the display, it will feature a single punch-hole cut-out at the top for the selfie camera. This is what Samsung likes to call an Infinity-O display.

As for the rear camera setup, the Galaxy S21 FE is set to feature a triple-camera setup at the back. This, as per the Voice report, will be similar to the standard Galaxy S21. Due to its low pricing, the company will likely opt for lower-end lenses, as per the report.

Further, not much is known about its internals as of now. All we know is that the Galaxy S21 FE will possibly be offered in 128/256GB storage variants and will likely come in four color options – White, Violet, Pink, and Gray/Silver.

Price and Availability (Rumored)

Now, Samsung launched its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, at $699 last year. Its price to performance ratio was the primary reason for the device’s popularity in the market.

So, if Samsung follows the same strat with the upcoming Galaxy FE device, it could be, as per OnLeaks, “one of the hottest smartphones of the year.” All we have to do now is wait for Samsung to officially unveil the device at one of its “Unpacked” events in the coming weeks.

Featured Image: Voice/OnLeaks