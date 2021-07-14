An unknown issue with the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is causing the device’s displays to turn white or green, leaving the smartphone without a functioning screen. The issue was first discovered a few months back and is known to affect the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra devices.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – Green Screen of Death

Now, it is not unusual for a smartphone to run into display issues. We have seen many iPhone 12 units, despite having the best-rated displays in the market, suffer from grave screen-related issues last year. However, the current issue in the Samsung Galaxy S20 series is practically un-fixable and is affecting a substantial amount of users around the world.

It starts, in almost all cases, by showing unusual scan lines on the display of the devices. Shortly after, the issue starts to spread. It eventually turns the screen white or green in some cases. Some experts and users have also given the issue the moniker of “Green Screen of Death”, clearly referring to Windows’ infamous Blue Screen of Death.

The problem was first spotted back in May 2021, when a guy shared a video showcasing the issue on his Galaxy S20 Ultra on YouTube. You can check out the video right below.

In the video description, the S20 Ultra user says that the issue affected his device without any external physical damage. It is the same in the case of other users who have reported the issue since then.

The Fix?

Coming to solutions, unfortunately, there isn’t any, as of now. A moderator on Samsung’s official forum suggested affected users boot their devices in safe mode and reset them. However, going by the following comments, the fix did not seem to work for many users. As a result, several users with the issue had to replace the entire display of their devices to fix the issue.

Samsung has not officially addressed the said display issue in the Galaxy S20 series yet. However, if the issue persists and starts affecting more users, we hope the Korean giant will address it in the future.