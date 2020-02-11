At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Samsung today launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup. The Galaxy S20 series succeeds the Galaxy S10 series from last year, starting off the decade on the right foot. The Korean giant has ditched the more affordable Galaxy S10e successor this year. Instead, it seems to be following Apple’s lead to streamline its lineup and has introduced three new devices – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20 is now the base variant, going up against the iPhone 11, instead of what may have been called the Galaxy S20e (there’s nothing like that this year). Samsung has, for the first time, introduced a high-end “Ultra” variant into the mix this time around. So, if you are wondering how the 3 different Galaxy S20 variants differ from each, well, here’s a quick specification run down that we’ve compiled for you:

Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus vs S20 Ultra: Specs Comparison

SpecsGalaxy S20Galaxy S20 PlusGalaxy S20 Ultra
Dimensions151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm
Weight163 grams188 grams222 grams
Display6.2-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate
3200 x 1440p, and
20:9 aspect ratio		6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate
3200 x 1440p, and
20:9 aspect ratio		6.9-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate
3200 x 1440p, and
20:9 aspect ratio
ProcessorSnapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (India)Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (India)Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (India)
RAMup to 12GBup to 12GBup to 16GB
Internal Storage128GBup to 512GBup to 512GB
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based OneUI 2.0Android 10-based OneUI 2.0Android 10-based OneUI 2.0
Rear Cameras12MP primary,
64MP telephoto, and
12MP ultra-wide


3x optical zoom
30x digital zoom
8K video recording		12MP primary,
64MP telephoto,
12MP ultra-wide,
3D ToF sensor

3x optical zoom
30x digital zoom
8K video recording		108MP primary,
48MP telephoto,
12MP ultra-wide,
3D ToF sensor

10x optical zoom
100x digital zoom
8K video recording
Selfie Camera10MP (f/2.4)
[email protected]		10MP (f/2.4)
[email protected]		40MP
[email protected]
IP RatingIP68IP68IP68
5G SupportYesYesYes
Connectivityhybrid dual-SIM slot, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDouhybrid dual-SIM slot, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDouhybrid dual-SIM slot, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou
Battery4,000mAh4,500mAh5,000mAh
Wired Charging Speed25W (supports up to 45W)25W (supports up to 45W)25W (supports up to 45W)
ColorsCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud PinkCosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic BlackCosmic Grey, Cosmic Black
Pricestarts at $999starts at $1199starts at $1399

Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus vs S20 Ultra: Which Variant Will You Pick?

In the specifications table, you can see here that each of the Galaxy S20 variants packs almost every feature that you desire from a flagship smartphone. You get a punch-hole display, a flagship chipset (Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990), 5G support, some amazing camera features, a huge battery, wireless charging, an IP rating, and a lot more.

Samsung appears to have outdone itself by launching a camera-centric smartphone this year, which I would say is a smart move considering Huawei (who is known to have the lead when it comes to smartphone cameras) is out of the picture in the U.S.

So, which of the three Galaxy S20 variants manage to catch your fancy? I loved testing the zooming capabilities of the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, so I can’t wait to get my hands on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. I really want to test out the 100x Space Zoom feature.