At the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Samsung today launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup. The Galaxy S20 series succeeds the Galaxy S10 series from last year, starting off the decade on the right foot. The Korean giant has ditched the more affordable Galaxy S10e successor this year. Instead, it seems to be following Apple’s lead to streamline its lineup and has introduced three new devices – Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Galaxy S20 is now the base variant, going up against the iPhone 11, instead of what may have been called the Galaxy S20e (there’s nothing like that this year). Samsung has, for the first time, introduced a high-end “Ultra” variant into the mix this time around. So, if you are wondering how the 3 different Galaxy S20 variants differ from each, well, here’s a quick specification run down that we’ve compiled for you:

Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus vs S20 Ultra: Specs Comparison

Specs Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Galaxy S20 Ultra Dimensions 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm 166.9 x 76 x 8.8 mm Weight 163 grams 188 grams 222 grams Display 6.2-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display



120Hz refresh rate

3200 x 1440p, and

20:9 aspect ratio 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display



120Hz refresh rate

3200 x 1440p, and

20:9 aspect ratio 6.9-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED display



120Hz refresh rate

3200 x 1440p, and

20:9 aspect ratio Processor Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (India) Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (India) Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (India) RAM up to 12GB up to 12GB up to 16GB Internal Storage 128GB up to 512GB up to 512GB Operating System Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 Rear Cameras 12MP primary,

64MP telephoto, and

12MP ultra-wide





3x optical zoom

30x digital zoom

8K video recording 12MP primary,

64MP telephoto,

12MP ultra-wide,

3D ToF sensor



3x optical zoom

30x digital zoom

8K video recording 108MP primary,

48MP telephoto,

12MP ultra-wide,

3D ToF sensor



10x optical zoom

100x digital zoom

8K video recording Selfie Camera 10MP (f/2.4)

[email protected] 10MP (f/2.4)

[email protected] 40MP

[email protected] IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP68 5G Support Yes Yes Yes Connectivity hybrid dual-SIM slot, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou hybrid dual-SIM slot, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou hybrid dual-SIM slot, 5G (SA/NSA), Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou Battery 4,000mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Wired Charging Speed 25W (supports up to 45W) 25W (supports up to 45W) 25W (supports up to 45W) Colors Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black Price starts at $999 starts at $1199 starts at $1399

Galaxy S20 vs S20 Plus vs S20 Ultra: Which Variant Will You Pick?

In the specifications table, you can see here that each of the Galaxy S20 variants packs almost every feature that you desire from a flagship smartphone. You get a punch-hole display, a flagship chipset (Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990), 5G support, some amazing camera features, a huge battery, wireless charging, an IP rating, and a lot more.

Samsung appears to have outdone itself by launching a camera-centric smartphone this year, which I would say is a smart move considering Huawei (who is known to have the lead when it comes to smartphone cameras) is out of the picture in the U.S.

So, which of the three Galaxy S20 variants manage to catch your fancy? I loved testing the zooming capabilities of the Huawei P30 Pro and Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, so I can’t wait to get my hands on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. I really want to test out the 100x Space Zoom feature.