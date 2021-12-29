Samsung Starts Rolling out Android 12-Based One UI 4.0 to Galaxy S20, Note 20 Phones

While other companies have only announced the rollout of their Android 12-based skins for eligible devices, Samsung has already started rolling out the Android 12 update for a number of devices. After re-releasing the Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update for the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy Z Flip/Fold 3 phones, the company has now started pushing the update for the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 series.

It is revealed that the One UI 4.0 update based on Android 12 has started rolling out for the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Ultra, and even the Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are on the list too. This makes Samsung one of the first companies to roll out its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin for its devices at such a pace.

Although, the rollout is currently limited to users in Switzerland, we expect Samsung to expand its reach to more regions soon.

To recall, the company recently started rolling out the stable update for the Galaxy S21 family and its latest foldable: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. However, due to the occurrence of bugs, Samsung had to roll the update back. Now, the update is back for users and we hope that this, along with the update Galaxy S20/Note 20 series doesn’t cause problems for the users.

If you own any of the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Note 20 phones and live in Switzerland, you can check for the update by heading to the Settings -> Software Update, and then hit the Download and Install option to get it on your phone.

Coming to the latest One UI 4.0 update features, the list includes the new Material You theming that changes the look of the UI based on the wallpaper of the device, redesigned Home screen widgets, changes in the Camera UI, improvements in the multitasking functionality, and several more features.

This update will reach all users eventually and we will have to wait for Samsung’s word on this. We will let you know, hence, stay tuned for further updates.