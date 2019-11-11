Xiaomi is reportedly planning to include a 120Hz display in its flagship smartphone next year. According to XDA Member @kacskrz, the Chinese tech major has added code for a refresh-rate display setting in the latest MIUI 11 betas, with the description for the new feature saying it would “(make) the picture smoother”. The description goes on to further suggest that users will also be able to lower the refresh rate to standard levels to “(save) battery”.

XDA editor-in-chief, Mishaal Rahman, says he combed through the relevant part of the code to find that the feature currently supports only two values – 60Hz and 120Hz – which means users won’t be able to select 90Hz as somewhat of a middle-path between ultra-smooth imagery and better batter life. The setting, as can be seen in the screenshots below, can apparently also be activated on handsets with standard 60Hz displays, but the higher setting doesn’t work on such devices because of obvious hardware restrictions.

High-refresh display panels are becoming more common by the day, with multiple Android vendors starting to ship their flagship phones with either 90Hz or 120Hz screens over the past couple of years. While the Google Pixel 4 lineup and the OnePlus 7 Pro are among some of the devices to ship with 90Hz displays, the Asus ROG Phone 2 and the Razer Phone are some of the first mainstream phones to offer 120Hz panels.

Meanwhile, the two leading smartphones-makers in the world, Apple and Samsung, are also reportedly planning to use 120Hz panels for their 2020 flagships. According to recent leaks, Apple is working on including a 120Hz panel in the iPhone 12, while Samsung is planning to use a 120Hz panel for its Galaxy S11 next year.