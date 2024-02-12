Samsung Begins Pre-Reservation for Galaxy Book4 Series Laptops in India!

Samsung has updated its laptop lineup with the all-new Galaxy Book4 series, sporting the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and bringing the era of “new AI PCs.” By far and large, the new Galaxy Book4 series is poised to come with some extreme improvements. In a piece of happy news, the pre-reservations for the upcoming Galaxy Book4 series have officially begun in India!

Samsung Galaxy Book4 VIP Pass For Pre-Reserving: Details

The pre-reservation cost for the Galaxy Book 4 series will be done through a pass that costs Rs 2,000. You can book your pass here from the Samsung website and the company’s retail stores. Moreover, customers who grab this Galaxy Book4 VIP Pass in time will get exclusive offers and early access to the Galaxy Book4 series.

According to Samsung, you can get a benefit worth Rs 5,000 by pre-reserving. According to the company’s T&C, customers will get an e-voucher for the aforementioned amount which can be claimed on the Samsung Website or Samsung Shop App available for iOS and Android.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Series: Features

The new Galaxy Book4 lineup was unveiled at CES 2024. The laptops feature a 2.8K screen resolution with a 400-nit brightness.

These are Dynamic OLED displays, so the contrast and immersion will be top-notch! Some new laptops (such as the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 16-inch) will also sport a 360-degree hinge, making them a hybrid laptop/tablet!

Image Courtesy: Samsung

Certain models can feature Nvidia RTX 40 Series dedicated graphics, such as Galaxy Book4 Ultra. Intel Core Ultra processors on these new Galaxy Book4 series of laptops bring several upgrades. The manufacturing process is new, bringing much-awaited increases in efficiency. There is an on-board neural processing unit (NPU) for AI processing as well.

Plus, these new processors built on Meteor Lake architecture also bring beneficial upgrades to the integrated graphics known as Intel Arc. These Samsung laptops will also feature Knox Security, AKG quad-speakers for audio output, and studio-quality dual microphones.

Image Courtesy: Samsung

The new Galaxy Book4 lineup of laptops also sport the Samsung ecosystem experience. With compatible products such as a Galaxy smartphone and other devices, you can enjoy seamless connectivity! Do note that it is not confirmed which models of the Galaxy Book4 lineup are launching in India. Furthermore, there are no pricing details available for now.

What are your thoughts on the new Galaxy Book4 laptop lineup launching in India? Let us know in the comments below.