Samsung Galaxy Book4 Laptop Lineup with Intel Core Ultra CPUs & RTX Unveiled!

Image Courtesy: Samsung
In Short
  • Samsung has updated its Galaxy Book lineup of laptops with new product offerings for 2024.
  • All the new Galaxy Book laptops feature Samsung's ecosystem features along with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.
  • Galaxy Book4 Ultra comes with up to Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, too. The Galaxy Book4 Pro lineup uses Intel Arc Graphics.

As Intel Meteor Lake comes out, every company is updating its own lineup. Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Book laptops is among them. The latest Samsung Galaxy Book4 lineup brings forward the latest innovations in the PC industry. Plus, one of the new laptops (Galaxy Book4 Ultra) will even feature Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics!

Three new variants of Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptops have been unveiled. The Galaxy Book4 Pro & Ultra laptops have a 16-inch OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The displays on all laptops are pretty much the same, apart from the sizing differences. This is quite an impressive panel, with touchscreen support also being mentioned.

The display resolution for all laptops is 2880×1800 with a brightness of 400 nits. All of the laptops will support a 120Hz refresh rate (with VRR) along with a cover gamut of 120% DCI-P3.

Galaxy Book 4 Series Unveiled with Meteor Lake 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra processors
Image Courtesy: Samsung

The complete lineup has been explained below, with the different specifications & features of each model. All of the Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptops below come with Samsung Knox Security & studio-quality dual microphones. Another common highlight is the AKG quad speakers and 2MP FHD Webcam.

Connectivity & port selection are also common among all the variants, with Wi-Fi 6E & Bluetooth 5.3 support. The ports are plenty, with 2x Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, 1x USB Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm headset jack provided.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra will be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and also has the option of Nvidia’s RTX 4070 graphics card (with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM). The base variant of this particular model will have an RTX 4050 instead, which has 6GB of GDDR6 memory. The Ultra variant is definitely going to be a super attractive option for content creators, coming with Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series GPUs.

Samsung is touting this particular model as the “most powerful Galaxy Book yet.” The base variant of Book4 Ultra will offer a Core Ultra 7 processor. All Intel chips here are mentioned to be Intel Evo Edition certified.

This laptop will come with up to 64GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. The battery is 76Whrs, but no numbers were provided for how long it will last. But, being Intel Evo certified, we should definitely see good battery life (10+ hours) on this laptop.

new galaxy book4 laptop with intel core ultra processor launched by samsung
Image Courtesy: Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro will be available in three different flavors. There is a Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 16-inch variant, which features a highly dynamic laptop build. This is a 2-in-1 (laptop & tablet) hybrid.

Next, Samsung will also offer Galaxy Book4 Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes without the 360-degree hinge. The Galaxy Book4 Pro (14-inch) weighs 1.23kg. The bigger 16-inch variant weighs 1.56kg, and the 360-degree (2 in 1) model weighs at 1.66kg.

The battery size for the Book4 Pro (16-inch) has been mentioned at 76WHr. The smaller Book4 Pro (14-inch) gets a 63Wh battery. By the way, the 14-inch models do not have a numpad. However, all the other variants do have one.

new galaxy book4 laptop from samsung with latest intel 14th gen core ultra processor

Speaking of the Galaxy Book4 Pro features, these do not come with Nvidia graphics. Instead, the Galaxy Book4 Pro uses the latest Intel Arc integrated graphics. Overall, while these will offer lower graphics performance than the RTX 4070 on the Book4 Ultra, it will still be quite a competent GPU. Intel has revealed in performance benchmarks of its latest Core Ultra processor (with Arc graphics) that it is actually quite good for content creation, too.

Of course, the Intel Core Ultra is the main highlight here. The Galaxy Book4 Pro models will have up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, with Ultra 5 on the base variants.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Laptops: Pricing & Availability

Samsung says its Galaxy Book lineup will be released in a phased manner. The Galaxy Book4 laptops will first arrive in Korean markets in January 2024. Then, the Samsung Galaxy Book4 lineup will be available in select markets with no countries specified.

Samsung has not yet revealed the cost of the different Galaxy Book4 products. We will definitely update you when this changes and whenever global availability for Core Ultra begins! If you really wanted a new Intel 14th Gen laptop as soon as possible, check out the MSI Prestige Series, which is in fact, reportedly launching this month itself.

What are your thoughts on the latest Galaxy Book4 lineup of laptops, coming with 14th Gen Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia RTX 40 graphics? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE Samsung
