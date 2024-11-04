Home > News > One UI 7 Beta Likely to Arrive on November 21

One UI 7 Beta Likely to Arrive on November 21

Abubakar Mohammed
One UI 7 banner on display during SDC October 2024 event
Image Credit: Samsung
In Short
  • Samsung has scheduled the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) Korea on November 21.
  • We expect One UI 7 Beta to potentially release on the same date.
  • If so, One UI 7 beta could arrive in Korea and the US first on the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung’s One UI team is going through a difficult phase right now, with One UI 7 delayed until January 2025. However, after recently pushing One UI 6 Watch stable, the team could be gearing up to push One UI 7 Beta. We may have a potential release date for the One UI 7 Beta based on an upcoming Samsung event.

The company has scheduled the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 Korea on November 21. So, there’s a high likelihood that the first One UI 7 Beta will roll out the same date. As is usually the case, this could hit the Galaxy S24 series first, followed by older devices. Samsung didn’t reveal much about One UI in its global SDC last month besides the fact that it’s a major revamp from One UI 6 and will be released alongside the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Developer Conference Korea 2024 banner as seen on the SDC Korea website
Image Credit: Samsung

The SDC 2024 (website) doesn’t specifically mention or have any speakers for the One UI announcement. But many predict One UI 7 Beta is a little more than two weeks away. Firms like Google release Android betas and stable updates after a major event, so we expect Samsung to do the same.

One UI 7’s features have been leaked all over social media platforms like X. Hands-on videos demonstrating One UI 7’s key features are already out, and it’s pretty evident that it will be a huge release. We’d still advise you to take the November 21 release date with a grain of salt.

What are your thoughts on One UI 7? What features are you excited about? Let us know in the comments.

#Tags
#One UI#Samsung

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

