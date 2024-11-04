One UI 7 Beta Likely to Arrive on November 21

Samsung’s One UI team is going through a difficult phase right now, with One UI 7 delayed until January 2025. However, after recently pushing One UI 6 Watch stable, the team could be gearing up to push One UI 7 Beta. We may have a potential release date for the One UI 7 Beta based on an upcoming Samsung event.

The company has scheduled the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2024 Korea on November 21. So, there’s a high likelihood that the first One UI 7 Beta will roll out the same date. As is usually the case, this could hit the Galaxy S24 series first, followed by older devices. Samsung didn’t reveal much about One UI in its global SDC last month besides the fact that it’s a major revamp from One UI 6 and will be released alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Image Credit: Samsung

The SDC 2024 (website) doesn’t specifically mention or have any speakers for the One UI announcement. But many predict One UI 7 Beta is a little more than two weeks away. Firms like Google release Android betas and stable updates after a major event, so we expect Samsung to do the same.

One UI 7’s features have been leaked all over social media platforms like X. Hands-on videos demonstrating One UI 7’s key features are already out, and it’s pretty evident that it will be a huge release. We’d still advise you to take the November 21 release date with a grain of salt.

What are your thoughts on One UI 7? What features are you excited about? Let us know in the comments.