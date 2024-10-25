One UI 7 Hands-on Video Gives Us a Closer Look at All-New Features

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will release in January next year alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Although many UI features have already leaked, a new One UI 7 hands-on has arrived courtesy of a YouTube video. It gives us a brief look at some of the features and UI elements. Here’s One UI 7 in action, yet again.

A YouTube creator, Mobile Wala Bhai, has shared a hands-on video of what appears to be a demo Galaxy S24 Ultra unit, showcasing all the new One UI 7 features. It has the text “WIK2420M” at the bottom. The video shows things like the software version, the revamped Quick Settings panel, and the new independent Notifications panel. Image Credit: Mobile Wala Bhai via YouTube

Besides, the video also showcased the new icons, widgets, camera UI, and charging animations. We already saw most of these features, and we’ve already covered them in our One UI 7 round-up. The battery pill animation when charging is new, and it reminds us of the animation on Pixel phones. Image Credit: Mobile Wala Bhai via YouTube

We can also see the new and more reachable Camera UI and the new Analogue clock in action yet again. The new One UI is set to improve animations as well. However, we couldn’t quite see a difference in the video.

That said, the build appears to be more than a month old AP3A.240905 and from September, so many things may have been changed or added behind the scenes. There is still a long time for One UI 7 to arrive, and you could expect Samsung to change a lot of things until the stable release in January. Hence, it is possible that we could see more new features and UI improvements in the stable version.

What are your thoughts so far on One UI 7? Let us know in the comments below.