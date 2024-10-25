Home > News > One UI 7 Hands-on Video Gives Us a Closer Look at All-New Features

One UI 7 Hands-on Video Gives Us a Closer Look at All-New Features

Abubakar Mohammed
comment Comments 0
One UI 7 Hands On video
Image Credit: Mobile Wala Bhai via YouTube
In Short
  • A new One UI 7 hands-on video reveals the upcoming features yet again.
  • The video shows a demo Galaxy S24 Ultra unit running an older build of One UI 7 from September.
  • Alongside the confirmed and leaked features, we see a new Pixel-like Battery Pill animation, notifications panel, Camera UI, and more.

Earlier this month, Samsung confirmed that One UI 7 will release in January next year alongside the Galaxy S25 series. Although many UI features have already leaked, a new One UI 7 hands-on has arrived courtesy of a YouTube video. It gives us a brief look at some of the features and UI elements. Here’s One UI 7 in action, yet again.

A YouTube creator, Mobile Wala Bhai, has shared a hands-on video of what appears to be a demo Galaxy S24 Ultra unit, showcasing all the new One UI 7 features. It has the text “WIK2420M” at the bottom. The video shows things like the software version, the revamped Quick Settings panel, and the new independent Notifications panel.

Android 15 One UI 7
One UI 7 Hands-on Video Gives Us a Closer Look at All-New Features
Image Credit: Mobile Wala Bhai via YouTube
Expanded Qucik Settings

Besides, the video also showcased the new icons, widgets, camera UI, and charging animations. We already saw most of these features, and we’ve already covered them in our One UI 7 round-up. The battery pill animation when charging is new, and it reminds us of the animation on Pixel phones.

Notification panel
Home screen-1
Image Credit: Mobile Wala Bhai via YouTube
Camera

We can also see the new and more reachable Camera UI and the new Analogue clock in action yet again. The new One UI is set to improve animations as well. However, we couldn’t quite see a difference in the video.

Related Articles
Wear OS 5 Rolling out to Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic
Abubakar Mohammed Oct 25, 2024
List of Android 15 Compatible Devices
Anshuman Jain Oct 15, 2024
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched Exclusively in South Korea
Anshuman Jain Oct 21, 2024

That said, the build appears to be more than a month old AP3A.240905 and from September, so many things may have been changed or added behind the scenes. There is still a long time for One UI 7 to arrive, and you could expect Samsung to change a lot of things until the stable release in January. Hence, it is possible that we could see more new features and UI improvements in the stable version.

What are your thoughts so far on One UI 7? Let us know in the comments below.

#Tags
#Samsung

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech on Beebom. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, hunting heads in competitive FPS games, or exploring Teyvat in Genshin Impact. He has previously worked for leading publications such as Fossbytes, How-To Geek, and Android Police.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...