Riot Games Reveals New Valorant Agent Hush, the Duelist Who Bends Reality

Riot Games reveals Hush at the Valorant Champions 2026 Grand Finals. Before LOUD and Team Vitality lock horns for the crown, we officially got a detailed look at Valorant’s 9th duelist and her abilities.

Hush will be available on the roster after the VCT 2026 ends during Season 26, Act VI. Here’s the first look at Agent 31 (total agent number 30), Hush, in Valorant.

Valorant Reveals Next Duelist Agent Hush at Champions 2026 Grand Finals

Hush, the Valorant agent from Guangdong, China, is a master of bending reality. Her introduction was unveiled with the original track “It’s You”, performed by Karencici. Here is the Hush agent trailer by Valorant official:

In the trailer, we can see Hush making a stylish, cinematic debut. She struts down a rain-slicked alley into a neon-lit restaurant to confront a room full of armed thugs. She sports striking, long white hair with soft pink and purple undertones, sharp blunt bangs, and piercing pink eyes that glow brightly whenever she channels her telekinetic powers.

Throughout the chaotic gunfight, she exudes an effortlessly cool, nonchalant vibe, even pausing mid-brawl to casually answer a phone call from her mom on a floating smartphone while attaching a suppressor to her pistol.

Valorant Hush Agent Abilities Overview

Riot revealed that telekinesis and purple crystal powers play a central role in her kit. Here is a quick overview of the new Valorant agent Hush’s abilities:

Telekinesis (Passive – P) : Align your crosshair to interact with weapons, the Spike, and map switches from a limited long distance.

: Align your crosshair to interact with weapons, the Spike, and map switches from a limited long distance. Flow (C) : Place an anchor in space and propel yourself toward it. Using it while mid-air allows you to hover in place as you move.

: Place an anchor in space and propel yourself toward it. Using it while mid-air allows you to hover in place as you move. Flashbulb (Q) : Equip a flash device. Fire (left-click) to throw it directly, or alt-fire (right-click) to ready it. Guide the projectile toward your crosshair and reactivate the ability to detonate it and blind enemies.

: Equip a flash device. Fire (left-click) to throw it directly, or alt-fire (right-click) to ready it. Guide the projectile toward your crosshair and reactivate the ability to detonate it and blind enemies. Displacement (E) : Operates with the same firing and guiding mechanics as Flashlamp (left-click to throw, right-click to ready). Upon detonation, it disrupts enemy formations by pulling players in, concusses anyone who collides with a surface or another player, and refreshes every 2 kills.

: Operates with the same firing and guiding mechanics as Flashlamp (left-click to throw, right-click to ready). Upon detonation, it disrupts enemy formations by pulling players in, concusses anyone who collides with a surface or another player, and refreshes every 2 kills. Suspension (X): Launch an orb that moves in the direction of your crosshair. Reactivate or fire to detonate the orb, lifting all caught players suspended into the air.

Players can expect Hush to be a high-skill, playmaking Duelist who blends rapid aerial entry with disruptive crowd control. She does not rely purely on straightforward raw speed like Jett or Neon. Hush thrives on creative setup plays by guiding her Flashbulb (Q) and Displacement (E) projectiles around tricky angles.

The mix of long-range object manipulation, guided crowd control, and aerial mobility makes Hush one of the most versatile playmaking Duelists Riot has added. Her abilities help retrieve weapons on eco rounds, pull the Spike from afar, and breach sites with prepped utility.

What do you think about Valorant’s brand-new duelist agent, Hush? Share your thoughts in the comments below.