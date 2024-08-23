Valorant Shares First Look at New Agent Vyse

As a Valorant player, I always anticipate when Riot Games will spill the tea on their new content. Whether it is a new bundle or map, nothing is as exciting as an agent reveals. So, after many teasers and speculating Valorant’s agent 26, Riot Games blessed us with the first look at a cinematic trailer for “Vyse”.

The agent trailer, named “All Paths End Here” features our beloved Valorant agents going on a new adventure. We see Jett roam the streets of Korea until she finally meets Vyse. Although Yoru and Chamber come for backup, Vyse also takes their weapons away.

This could possibly mean that Vyse can execute a certain ability that can make enemies’ weapons go away for a limited time. Although we do not know the abilities yet, agent 26 is certainly all about the vice grip on her enemies. Her aesthetics show off a sci-fi theme gear along with some brambles and roses.

While we do not see any further abilities from the agent, she will certainly use her roses and vices to strangle the enemies. As per her abilities, she is certainly a sentinel character. This also means she will have certain traps in her arsenal. We do see her putting a cut in the wall and putting something on the ground. Those may be her trap or teleport abilities. The first look of Vyse also shares a continuation of the Valorant’s Omen ‘Collision’ storyline towards the end.

As VCT Finals close in on us, we are eagerly waiting for the abilities and gameplay reveal for Vyse. Are you excited to check out all the Vyse abilities? Then stay tuned on our page for more information on the latest Valorant agent.