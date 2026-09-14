Valorant Patch Notes 13.06 Bring New Warden Weapon, Gauntlet Game Mode, and More

Riot Games is going big with Valorant Patch 13.06, introducing a new rifle, an experimental game mode, a new Agent progression system, and several competitive improvements. The update arrives on September 22. It also includes a revamped home screen, Practice Range access while matchmaking, and the console launch in Australia and New Zealand. So, if you want to know in details, here are the full Valorant patch notes 13.06.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.06 Highlights

Patch notes 13.06 bring several major additions to Valorant, including the Warden rifle and Gauntlet: Glitched game mode. Here are the key highlights from the patch notes:

Warden : The new 2,900 credit automatic rifle is designed for players who want stronger long-range performance without committing to a sniper rifle. It has 2x ADS magnification and deals consistent 50 body damage at every range, though its 18 round magazine and lower fire rate give it clear drawbacks.

: The new 2,900 credit automatic rifle is designed for players who want stronger long-range performance without committing to a sniper rifle. It has 2x ADS magnification and deals consistent 50 body damage at every range, though its 18 round magazine and lower fire rate give it clear drawbacks. Gauntlet: Glitched : Eight teams of two will compete in a tournament-style round robin while building their own Robo Agents from randomized abilities. Players can upgrade their abilities during matches, while unexpected glitches can change how those abilities work.

: Eight teams of two will compete in a tournament-style round robin while building their own Robo Agents from randomized abilities. Players can upgrade their abilities during matches, while unexpected glitches can change how those abilities work. Agent Mastery : Riot is replacing Agent Gear with a new progression system that rewards both time spent playing a Valorant Agent and performance. The system includes Act Levels, Lifetime Levels, Mastery Points, and customizable Agent IDs.

: Riot is replacing Agent Gear with a new progression system that rewards both time spent playing a Valorant Agent and performance. The system includes Act Levels, Lifetime Levels, Mastery Points, and customizable Agent IDs. Competitive updates : Valorant is getting improved ways to track competitive progress and show off ranked achievements. A new Competitive Flex will arrive with the 2027 season and evolve throughout the year based on ranked accomplishments.

: Valorant is getting improved ways to track competitive progress and show off ranked achievements. A new Competitive Flex will arrive with the 2027 season and evolve throughout the year based on ranked accomplishments. Practice Range while queued : Players will be able to enter the Practice Range while waiting for a matchmaking game. This gives players something useful to do instead of staring at the queue timer.

: Players will be able to enter the Practice Range while waiting for a matchmaking game. This gives players something useful to do instead of staring at the queue timer. More updates: Patch 13.06 will also bring an updated home screen and the console launch in Australia and New Zealand. Riot has also confirmed that a new Agent is planned for after Champions.

Valorant Patch Notes 13.06 Introduces New Warden Rifle

The Warden is a new automatic rifle that joins the Phantom and Vandal as a 2,900-credit primary weapon in Valorant. Riot designed it as a long-range option for players who prefer holding angles with ADS. Here are the main Warden details:

Price : 2,900 Credits

: 2,900 Credits Type : Automatic rifle

: Automatic rifle Magazine : 18 rounds

: 18 rounds ADS : 2x magnification

: 2x magnification Body damage : 50 at all ranges

: 50 at all ranges Range : No damage falloff

: No damage falloff Fire rate : Lower than the Phantom and Vandal

: Lower than the Phantom and Vandal Role: Long-range rifle that sits between standard rifles and sniper weapons

Image Credit: Riot Games

The Warden is meant to offer a different option from the Phantom and Vandal. Its stronger ADS and consistent damage make it particularly useful when holding longer sightlines, while the smaller magazine and slower fire rate prevent it from simply replacing the existing rifles.

Gauntlet: Glitched Game Mode

Gauntlet: Glitched, introduced in the Valorant patch notes 13.06, is an experimental game mode built around randomized abilities and two-player teams. Eight duos will compete in a tournament-style round robin until one team remains. The mode includes several unusual twists:

Players create their own hybrid Robo Agent by drafting abilities from a randomized pool.

Abilities can be upgraded throughout the match.

Players can build around the abilities that best fit their preferred playstyle.

Glitches can unexpectedly alter familiar abilities.

The altered abilities can create combinations that would not be possible in a standard Valorant match.

The randomized system means matches can play out differently depending on the abilities and glitches players receive.

Image Credit: Riot Games

New Agent Mastery System in Valorant Patch Notes 13.06

Agent Mastery is a new progression system that recognizes the time and effort players put into their favorite Agents. By simply playing an Agent, players earn Act and Lifetime Levels that unlock Agent-specific rewards, while also getting new ways to show off their dedication in and around the game.

The system replaces the existing Agent Gear system. Players will keep the Agent Gear they have already earned, while the new Mastery system introduces additional rewards and customization options. The new Agent Mastery system has four main features:

Act Levels

Lifetime Levels

Mastery Points

Agent IDs

Image Credit: Riot Games

Act Levels

Act Levels are the seasonal side of Agent Mastery. The progression track resets at the end of each Act and is designed to show how much a player has invested in an Agent during the current Act.

Progress through the track by earning Mastery Points.

Act Levels provide temporary Portrait upgrades.

The upgrades show a player’s current investment in an Agent.

Portrait upgrades can also show proficiency with the Agent during Agent Select.

Progress resets when the Act ends.

Lifetime Levels

Lifetime Levels provide a permanent progression track for each Agent. Instead of resetting with an Act, this level reflects a player’s total investment in that Agent over time.

Players can unlock Agent-specific rewards as they progress through Lifetime Levels. These rewards include sprays, voice lines, Mastery Player Cards, and Mastery Poses.

Progression: Permanent

Based on: Total investment in an Agent

Rewards: Agent-specific cosmetics

Examples: Sprays, voice lines, Player Cards, and Mastery Poses

Mastery Points

Mastery Points, or MP, power both Agent Mastery progression tracks. Players earn MP by spending time in matches while using the relevant Agent.

Performance and match results can provide bonus Mastery Points, meaning players can progress through the system by simply playing their favorite Agents while earning additional progress from strong performances.

Agent IDs

Agent IDs give players a new way to organize and display their Agent Mastery progress. The customizable hub allows players to equip modules earned through the Mastery system and personalize how their Agent profile appears.

Agent IDs can include different customization options such as:

Stances

Backgrounds

Tracked stats

Portraits

Icons

Borders

Other Agent Mastery cosmetics

Patch 13.06 also brings changes to Valorant’s competitive progression and player profiles. Riot says the improvements are designed to give players better ways to track their competitive journey and show their accomplishments.

The main competitive changes include:

Improved competitive profile : Players will get better ways to track their competitive progress.

: Players will get better ways to track their competitive progress. Achievement tracking : The updated system will give players more ways to display their ranked accomplishments.

: The updated system will give players more ways to display their ranked accomplishments. Competitive Flex : A new Competitive Flex is planned for the start of 2027.

: A new Competitive Flex is planned for the start of 2027. Year long progression : The Competitive Flex will evolve throughout the year based on ranked achievements.

: The Competitive Flex will evolve throughout the year based on ranked achievements. Act upgrades : Additional upgrades will unlock as players progress through each Act.

: Additional upgrades will unlock as players progress through each Act. 2027 rewards: New Valorant Ranked Rewards will begin with the 2027 season.

Other QOL and Improvements in Valorant Patch Notes 13.06

Apart from all the big changes, in the dev update for the Valorant 13.06 patch, the developers also shared notes on QOL and improvements coming:

Updated Home Screen

Practice Range While Matchmaking

Valorant Console Launches in Australia and New Zealand

That completes the full Valorant patch notes 13.06. Which part of the update are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments.