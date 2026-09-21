Map Builder Brings the Valorant Map ‘Breeze’ to Minecraft and It Looks Stunning

A Minecraft map builder has recreated Valorant’s Breeze in impressive detail, and I honestly can’t wait to jump in and explore it. The recreation brings Riot Games’ tropical Valorant map into Minecraft, complete with beaches, a castle, a cargo ship, and dense vegetation.

Breeze is the eighth Valorant map recreated by Ommo as part of the ongoing Valorant x Minecraft project. The latest build supports Minecraft 1.21.11 and newer, with downloads for both Java and Bedrock players.

So yes, if you are running the latest Wilderness Bound in Minecraft, the mod will run fine. Especially if you are looking to create some actual competition. And to be honest,

Valorant’s Breeze Looks Fantastic in Minecraft

The recreation stays remarkably close to the original map while translating its locations and structures into blocks. Ommo also recommends Complementary Minecraft Shaders to get the intended look.

The project already includes several other Valorant maps, including Haven, Pearl, Lotus, Ascent, Abyss, Fracture, and Sunset. According to Ommo, Breeze took around a month to build. That makes it one of the shorter projects in the collection, which is wild considering how much detail has gone into building Valorant’s Breeze.

You Can Download the Valorant Map in Minecraft Now

The Breeze map is available to download for both Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition. Players can explore it themselves, use it in private servers with friends, or create videos on the map under the project’s guidelines.

The maps cannot be resold or republished as someone else’s work. A commercial license is also required for use on public multiplayer servers. Use the official Valorant x Minecraft project page to select your desired map. Remember, the files come in zip format, so you will need to unpack them or use Minecraft Forge mod.

For anyone who has spent far too many hours playing Valorant and Minecraft, this feels like the perfect excuse to combine both. And after seeing Breeze recreated like this, I really want to see what the map builder does with the next map.

Will you be trying the Valorant map in Minecraft? Which one are you getting first? Let us know in the comments.