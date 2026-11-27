The wait is finally over for Hollow Knight Silksong fans eager to return to Hornet’s world. Team Cherry has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated Sea of Sorrow DLC will be released on December 11, 2026. The announcement comes just two days after Team Cherry revealed their plans for a special livestream.

During its short but sweet Cherry Time Special Presentation on November 27, Team Cherry shared a new trailer for Sea of Sorrow, revealing the expansion’s release date and offering a glimpse of its new content.

Hornet fighting a boss in Sea of Sorrow DLC | Image Credit: Team Cherry

The developers also reiterated that the expansion will be free for all Silksong players. Describing the Hollow Knight Silksong Sea of Sorrow DLC as an expansion unlike anything the studio has done before, Team Cherry revealed that the DLC will take players on a grand high-seas adventure filled with new areas, characters, power-ups, and enormous bosses.

Interestingly, the developers even teased the addition of fishing at the end of the livestream. If added, it will give Hornet something to do between those challenging boss encounters in Hollow Knight Silksong Sea of Sorrow.

The DLC continues Team Cherry’s approach to post-launch content. The original Hollow Knight received four free content packs, including The Grimm Troupe and Godmaster, which expanded the game with additional quests, bosses, abilities, and more.

Originally planned as an expansion for Hollow Knight, Silksong became a massive commercial success, selling over seven million copies by December 2025. Its launch on September 4, 2025, even caused digital storefronts to experience disruptions as players rushed to purchase the game.

With Sea of Sorrow marking Silksong’s first major content expansion since launch, fans across all supported platforms will be able to experience Hornet’s next adventure on December 11. This includes PC (Windows, Mac, and Linux), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.