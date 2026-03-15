Valorant Reveals New Agent Miks, the First Controller That Heals Teammates

As the Valorant Masters Santiago Grand Finals wrapped up with fans watching the best teams battle it out, Riot Games dropped a reveal that immediately caught the attention of the community. The studio introduced Miks, a brand-new Controller agent who literally sets the tempo of a round using sonic powers. Here’s the first look at Agent 30, Miks, in Valorant.

New Valorant Controller Agent Miks Revealed at Masters Santiago 2026 Grand Finals

Unlike traditional Controllers that focus purely on vision control, Miks blends classic smoke utility with supportive abilities that strengthen teammates in fights. Riot describes him as a Valorant agent designed for players who enjoy enabling their squad rather than playing alone.

According to Kevin Meier, Game Designer on Valorant, the agent was built around teamwork first. “Miks’ kit was built for the socially motivated player, someone who finds satisfaction in enabling and supporting their allies,” Meier explained.

“This agent allows players to have a meaningful impact beyond gunplay by empowering teammates to convert key moments into kills.”

As per the revelations at Masters Santiago 2026, music plays a major role in how Miks works in the game. His abilities release sonic waves, while his gadget, called the M-Pulse device, draws inspiration from music equipment like synthesizers and sequencers. According to the developers, the audio design actually began with music tracks before turning them into gameplay sound effects.

The reveal cinematic shows Miks channeling sound energy while coordinating attacks with his squad. Riot also confirmed that the agent comes from Croatia and carries a vibrant musical identity throughout his design.

“We approached the sound design of Miks’ abilities by first creating music, then extracting the most vibey elements and building the sound effects from there,” Kevin Meier said. From wave patterns on his outfit to festival bracelets on his wrists, Miks carries the look of a performer stepping onto a stage.

Valorant Miks Agent Abilities Overview

Riot also revealed that music played a big role in his life before joining the Valorant Protocol, which will likely be explored further in upcoming lore updates. Here is a quick overview of the new Valorant agent Miks’ abilities:

Harmonize (Q) : Equip Harmonize. Target an ally and fire to activate a Combat Stim on yourself and the ally that refreshes with each kill. Alt-fire grants the Combat Stim to yourself only.

: Equip Harmonize. Target an ally and fire to activate a Combat Stim on yourself and the ally that refreshes with each kill. Alt-fire grants the Combat Stim to yourself only. M-Pulse (C) : Equip the M-Pulse device. Alt-fire toggles between Concuss or Healing output. Fire to throw the device, which sends out sound waves that either heal allies or concuss enemies.

: Equip the M-Pulse device. Alt-fire toggles between Concuss or Healing output. Fire to throw the device, which sends out sound waves that either heal allies or concuss enemies. Waveform (E) : Equip a map targeter. Select locations and deploy smokes across the map, allowing Miks to control sightlines similar to other Controller agents.

: Equip a map targeter. Select locations and deploy smokes across the map, allowing Miks to control sightlines similar to other Controller agents. Bassquake (X): Equip Bassquake. Fire to unleash a massive sonic blast forward that knocks back enemies while deafening and slowing them.

The mix of healing, concuss effects, and team combat buffs makes Miks one of the most support-focused agents Riot has added in recent years. “Miks’ gameplay is teamplay first,” Meier said. With abilities that help teammates push sites, recover after fights, and maintain pressure across the map, Miks could quickly become a staple in coordinated team play.

Miks will officially join the Valorant roster on March 18, 2026, alongside the launch of Season 2026 Act 2. The new act also introduces the Blackthorn Collection and a fresh Battlepass featuring cosmetics such as the Soulburst Bandit, Dragon Gate Phantom, and Flick of the Wrist player card.

What do you think about Valorant’s seventh Controller agent, Miks? Do you see him becoming a strong pick in the competitive meta in the rest of VCT 2026? Share your thoughts in the comments below.