Everyone online is talking about GTA 6, and most players have already picked up the game. However, some players are still waiting for a discount. With Black Friday 2026 sales already live, players are wondering whether GTA 6 has gotten any price cuts at all. So, here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6’s current Black Friday 2026 deals.

Best GTA 6 Black Friday 2026 Sale Deals

GTA 6 doesn’t have a direct Black Friday 2026 sale from either PlayStation, Xbox, or Rockstar, but you can get the game for much cheaper via third-party retailers and gift cards.

1. Eneba GTA 6 Black Friday Cashback Offer

You can get a GTA 6 Black Friday deal on Eneba through two offers: up to 40% cashback or 15% off using the promo code HUB15. However, this only applies to the game’s Xbox Series X|S versions.

Jason and Lucia dancing | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

At checkout, enter HUB15 to claim the 15% discount, or purchase while signed in to your Eneba account to receive the eligible cashback in your Eneba Wallet for either the Standard or the Ultimate Edition.

It’s worth noting that you cannot combine the 15% and 40% cashback promotions to avail GTA 6 at a much lower price. Choose one promotion and purchase the game. The 40% cashback promotion runs from November 26, 2026, to November 29.

2. ShopTo Gift Cards & Digital Discounts

Jason and Lucia robbing a bank | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

You can grab GTA 6 at discounted prices from UK retailer ShopTo, which started offering deals on November 20, just a day after the game’s launch.

The Xbox Series X|S edition is currently listed at £55.85 for Standard and £69.85 for Ultimate. For comparison, the Standard Edition in the UK costs £69.99, so that’s a pretty sweet deal for the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition.

Furthermore, if you’re on PS5, you can save up to 13% with the GTA 6 physical copy or PlayStation Store gift cards. For example, you can save on GTA 6 for PS5 with discounted ShopTo gift cards. A £70 card costs £60.85, while a £20 card costs £18.85, giving you enough credit to cover the Standard Edition at a much lower price.

However, you do need a UK PSN account to activate the code. That said, check out the best PS5 Black Friday 2026 deals to see what else you can buy if you don’t have a UK PSN account.

3. Loaded Black Friday GTA 6 Deal

Jason and Lucia in GTA 6 | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Loaded, the digital game storefront, is giving a fantastic discount on the GTA 6 Standard Edition, slashing the price from $79.99 to $69.99 for the PS5 version, available at a 13% discount. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X|S version is currently listed at $67.49 at a 16% discount.

The Xbox Series X|S version of the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition has also gotten a discount, getting its price cut from $99.99 to $85.99, a 14% discount. If you want to give the Standard Edition an extra oomph, you can purchase the bundle with the bonus, which includes the GTA 6 Vintage Vice City Pack, at $75.79, down from $79.99.

Once again, Xbox codes can be redeemed in all major regions, while PS5 codes require a PSN account from the same region. If your region is supported and you haven’t purchased GTA 6 yet, this is a great time to grab the game at a discounted price.

Best Black Friday 2026 Deals on Other GTA Games

While GTA 6 has gotten a few Black Friday 2026 deals via third-party retailers, some of the best GTA games are also available at a massive discount. We’ve rounded up the best deals available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

If you haven’t played the earlier titles yet, now is a great time to pick them up with these Black Friday offers.

Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS5) | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA 5 is a must-play, especially now that GTA 6 is out. The PS5 version offers smooth 4K at 60 FPS, DualSense haptic feedback, and faster loading times, making it a great way to experience Michael, Franklin, and Trevor’s story. For just $15, you can add one of Rockstar’s best open-world games to your library and explore Los Santos before heading off to GTA 6’s Leonida.

That said, we’ll update this guide if more offers on GTA games become available, and keep an eye out for more potential GTA 6 discounts worth grabbing.

Now that GTA 6 is available at lower prices through discounted gift cards and third-party retailers, will you be picking it up? Tell us in the comments section below.