The swashbuckling feline Puss in Boots and the Death skin have arrived as part of a new Fortnite collab on November 26, 2026, and are listed in the Item Shop. However, fans aren’t happy with the way Death, aka Lobo, looks. It seems Epic Games dropped the ball on that one, and now Fortnite players are sharing their suggestions on how the “fur problem” can be fixed with the new Puss in Boots Death skin.

Fortnite Players Demand “Less Fur” for Puss in Boots Death Skin

The ‘big bad wolf’ is supposed to look menacing, but he doesn’t quite look the part, at least not as terrifying as the Fletcher Kane Fortnite boss. Fortnite players on X have a list of changes, such as reworking his face and making it less puffy, lengthening his ears, and reducing the overall size of his head.

One player named lylat97 suggested, “Reduce the size of his head mesh and fix the fur.” This seems to be the consensus, as another player, named BestyBattalion, chimed in, “Please fix the fur on Death or let us choose to turn it off.”

There’s also feedback about his shoulders and poncho that need a slight adjustment to make them feel more natural. This would make Death a larger target in Battle Royale, but that’s not necessarily an issue. Since almost all skins share the same hitbox, the Privateer Oscar skin in Fortnite is just as large and is still popular.

Fortnite Player Showcases How Death’s Skin Should Look | Image Credit: X/BestyBattalion

The Puss in Boots Bundle costs 2,400 V-Bucks (discounted price). If you’re falling short on V-Bucks and decide to top up your balance with 2,400 V-Bucks, you are eligible to snag a free Golden Hope skin in Fortnite. That said, here’s what the Puss in Boots Fortnite collab brings to the game:

Puss in Boots Sidekick – 1,500 V-Bucks

Death Outfit + Death’s Sickles Pickaxe – 1,500 V-Bucks

Death’s Sickles Pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Stalking Death Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Bounty in Boots Back Bling – 300 V-Bucks

Puss in Slippers Kicks – 1,000 V-Bucks

Hopefully, Epic Games considers these changes to give the Death skin a makeover to look more appropriate in the Fortnite Puss in Boots collab. The changes are relatively minor and could be rolled out before Fortnite Treasure Hunters ends.