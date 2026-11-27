Since its launch, GTA 6 has taken players on a wild ride through Leonida. However, there have been a few bumps along the way. Some players have recently reported encountering a frustrating softlock bug during Raul’s Plan, a GTA 6 story mission in Chapter 4, that prevents them from progressing further.

The glitch reportedly occurs at around 72% story completion, when players are required to wait for Raul to call Lucia in GTA 6. However, the call never comes for affected players, regardless of how much time passes in-game.

Fortunately, some players have discovered a potential workaround that doesn’t require starting the game over.

If you’re also experiencing the GTA 6 story softlock bug, here’s what you can try to fix it:

Complete Yasmani’s quest, including the optional ones that require you to pay him for robbery tips. You can also try completing his jewelry store robberies if you haven’t already.

Open Lucia’s phone and clear all pending notifications and reminders.

Make sure Jason and Lucia are not hanging out together.

Manually save the game as Lucia in their Vice City hotel room.

Fully shut down and restart your console.

Launch GTA 6 and load your save.

Once you’ve loaded your save, leave the hotel room as Lucia without Jason.

Yasmani’s Fence in GTA 6 | Image Credit: Rockstar Games

If the workaround is successful, you may receive a phone call from another GTA 6 character Valentina instead of Raul. Complete her mission and pay the lawyer’s fee if you haven’t already. Raul should then call Lucia, allowing you to resume the main story. However, there’s no guarantee that this workaround will work for everyone.

While the exact cause of the softlock remains unclear, Rockstar addressed a similar issue involving important phone calls not triggering in its November 23 GTA 6 update.

With players still encountering the glitch, hopefully an upcoming patch will resolve the issue. Until then, affected players can report the bug to Rockstar Support and continue exploring Leonida.