It’s that time of year again: Black Friday is here, and OLED TV deals are popping up everywhere. Among them is LG’s 65-inch C6 OLED TV, while Samsung has joined the sale with an excellent bundle. Amazon is offering 28% off the 65-inch Samsung S90H OLED TV, including an Xbox Nano Controller and Game Pass Ultimate, cutting the price from $1,947.99 (list price) to $1,397.99.

That’s a whopping $549 discount on the Samsung OLED TV, and you’ll hardly find a better Black Friday 2026 deal for a 2026 model, especially if you’re an Xbox player. You get two months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with Microsoft’s smallest and lightest controller, the Xbox Nano Controller.

Samsung 65-inch OLED TV with Xbox bundle | Image Credit: Samsung

As for the TV features, the 65-inch S90H has a 4K OLED panel with individually lit pixels that deliver deep blacks, vibrant colours and excellent contrast, making games look more immersive. It also supports a 165Hz refresh rate through Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator technology, although the Xbox Series X|S maxes out at 120Hz.

For gaming, the TV packs four HDMI 2.1 ports, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, NVIDIA G-Sync, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). So, expect reduced screen tearing, stuttering, and input lag with this TV.

Samsung’s Game Bar is also a huge advantage for tech-savvy players who want to tweak the settings without leaving the game. It’s the perfect TV to play Xbox games like Forza Horizon 6 (review) and Gears of War: E-Day (review), available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and even the recently released GTA 6.

While most 65-inch 4K OLED TVs cost around $1,500 to $2,000, you’re getting this at $1,397.99, and not just the TV, since you also get the Nano Controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for two months.

If you’re looking for more Xbox games to pair with this Samsung Black Friday 2026 deal, check out our best Xbox Black Friday 2026 deals to save more on Xbox games, controllers, and other accessories.