Valorant Reveals New Agent Veto and He Is Ready to Shut down All Abilities

As the VCT Champions 2025 Grand Final in Paris prepares to crown a new world champion, the real meta-changing explosion won’t come from a clutch 13th round but from the official reveal of the new Sentinel agent Veto. Leaks and rumors of a Sentinel who can ‘suppress’ enemy utility have been rampant, and Riot Games finally announced his arrival. Here is the first look at Valorant’s new agent Veto.

New Valorant Agent Veto Revealed at the Champions 2025 Finals

In the trailer, we can see Valorant’s 29th agent throw in some abilities as well. He also goes into a different mode, which is the Evolution mode. The trailer also reveals that Veto will be available in the Valorant roster on October 7. Here is a quick overview of the new Valorant agent Veto’s abilities:

Crosscut (C) : Equip a vortex energy ball. Press ‘Shoot’ to place it on the ground. While within skill range and aiming at a vortex, ‘Reactivate’ to teleport to the vortex’s location. During the purchase phase, the energy ball can be retrieved and ‘Redeployed’.

: Equip a vortex energy ball. Press ‘Shoot’ to place it on the ground. While within skill range and aiming at a vortex, ‘Reactivate’ to teleport to the vortex’s location. During the purchase phase, the energy ball can be retrieved and ‘Redeployed’. Chokehold (Q) : Equip a fragment of Mutated Slime. Press ‘Shoot’ to throw it. Upon impact, the fragment deploys as a trap, trapping enemies passing through. Trapped enemies are deafened and corrupted. The trap can be destroyed by enemies before it activates.

: Equip a fragment of Mutated Slime. Press ‘Shoot’ to throw it. Upon impact, the fragment deploys as a trap, trapping enemies passing through. Trapped enemies are deafened and corrupted. The trap can be destroyed by enemies before it activates. Interceptor (E) : Equip the Phage. Press ‘Shoot’ to deploy it to the target location. After deployment, use the skill again to activate it. Once activated, the Phage will destroy any device that can bounce off the player or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. The Phage can be destroyed by enemies.

: Equip the Phage. Press ‘Shoot’ to deploy it to the target location. After deployment, use the skill again to activate it. Once activated, the Phage will destroy any device that can bounce off the player or be destroyed naturally by gunfire. The Phage can be destroyed by enemies. Evolution (X): Instantly enters a fully mutated form, gaining the ‘Combat Enhancement’ effect and regeneration ability, and becoming immune to all forms of negative effects.

Veto is the ultimate answer to the utility-heavy meta, designed specifically as a suppression hero. Veto’s ability kit includes the unique mechanic that allows him to destroy enemy devices and disable opposing abilities. This will change the concept of how players approach defense on every map. Who knows, you might see him in every competitive lineup for the next few months.

What do you think about Valorant’s latest Sentinel agent, Veto? Do you think he is going to be the counter-meta king in the game in VCT 2026? Share your thoughts in the comments below.